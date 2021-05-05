Column: Why your teenager should get the COVID-19 vaccine

With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines expected to be approved for ages 12 and up in the very near future, a majority of parents (and pediatricians) are very excited and incredibly relieved to be able to protect their children from COVID-19 and help stop the pandemic.
But there is also some vehement vaccine hesitancy and widespread misinformation. Some parents legitimately note that teens are not at particularly high risk from the illness and that the long-term track record of these vaccines has not yet been seen.
However, we have all certainly witnessed the terrible toll that COVID-19 has taken, both locally and globally, and we should all understand that we are not out of the pandemic woods until we are immune. Although these vaccines are relatively new, there is good data to demonstrate their safety.
Certainly it is safer to be immunized than infected. And as with so many things in our interconnected world, none of us is safe until we are all protected.
There are multiple reasons to immunize your adolescent child, and feel safe about doing so:
Complications of COVID-19. Serious infections from COVID-19 are rare in this age group, but they are not zero. A very small number of children are hospitalized with a life-threatening complication called multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) after infection.
COVID-19 can cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and it is for this reason that it is recommended athletes be cleared before return to sports after a COVID-19 infection.
Reinfections. Becoming sick with COVID-19 does not necessarily provide long-lasting immunity, so patients can potentially become infected multiple times, perhaps with a more dangerous variant, perhaps exposing others who are at higher risk, and generally contributing to the spread of the virus.
Although children do not spread the virus as much as adults, studies show adolescents are more contagious than younger kids.
Quarantines and mental health. If they are not immunized, teenagers will likely be excluded from school and sports, time and-again, after each potential exposure. All this COVID-related isolation has a cumulative negative impact on their mental health. It has been responsible for a significant increase in depression and anxiety, particularly in adolescents.
Safety track record. Millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with a minuscule number of serious complications. The only common side effects are fatigue, fever and body aches for about a day.
The risk of complications from the disease, at any age, is significantly higher than the risk of complications from the vaccine.
Vaccine science. The vaccine science is very reassuring. No safety steps were skipped in developing the vaccines. Funding just allowed multiple steps to be done simultaneously.
The two vaccines being vetted for use in teens enable the immune system to make antibodies to the spike protein on the coronavirus, but the mRNA lasts only a very short time in the body.
Herd immunity. The novel coronavirus will continue to spread unless and until a large majority of people are immune. Herd immunity cannot be achieved without immunizing younger people. Vaccinating your children helps protect the public health, including your own friends and family. We are all in this together.
Vaccine hesitancy prolongs the pandemic, and may keep the virus in circulation for years to come.
Virus variants. Whenever the virus can spread, it has the opportunity to mutate and give rise to new variants. Some of these have been more contagious, and it is possible a future variant could cause more serious illness in children or be resistant to the current vaccines.
Widespread immunization is the only way to slow the process of these new variants developing.
Dr. Ian Sklaver is a board-certified pediatrician at Garden City Pediatrics in Beverly.