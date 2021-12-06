I am excited to announce that Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore has rebranded as AgeSpan.
Since 1974, our agency has focused on the needs of older adults. Over the years, we have increased the number of programs and services we offer and the people we help. We serve a wide variety of individuals, including older adults, younger people, those with disabilities, veterans, and family members. Our service area has grown to include more than 28 diverse communities, across Massachusetts and New England. With the support of our employees, volunteers, and donors, we are serving more individuals and families.
As AgeSpan, our name reflects the agency we are, the people and communities we serve, and the compassionate work the members of our dedicated staff perform every day. I began here as a care manager, fresh out of college, and have seen our agency blossom while meeting the needs of the people we serve. This is an exciting time in our agency’s history. Our new name will serve us well far into the future as we continue to provide innovative programs that help people throughout their lifespan.
As part of the rebrand, we have a new website, now at www.AgeSpan.org. It offers a fresh, streamlined design that makes it easier for users to find the information they need. People will automatically be directed to the new website even if they use the former Elder Services’ website address. Our building addresses in Lawrence and Danvers and phone numbers remain the same.
Our mission remains the same. We will continue to provide the same high level of services without interruption because our commitment to those we serve, our partners, and communities remains the same as well. Please visit our new website and take a tour!
Are you struggling to care for an older adult or having difficulty locating resources? Our experienced staff is available to help. Visit us online at www.agespan.org for more information. You can also call us at 800-892-0890 or email info@agespan.org. Joan Hatem-Roy is the Chief Executive Officer of AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore.