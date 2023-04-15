With the last name Donlan, my Irish American grandparents never returned from a trip to Ireland without holy water from the Knock Shrine in County Mayo.
The small plastic bottles with blue caps were created in the shape of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock itself, where apparitions of the Virgin Mary, St. Joseph and Jesus Christ have been reported.
Colie Ryan and I had a moment Friday when he spoke of holy water from the Knock Shrine. His beloved friend Sandra Pedrick also always brought him back holy water from the Knock Shrine when she visited Ireland.
“People of faith really believe that bottle is blessed. I never have a bottle far away from me,” Ryan said.
The gift of a bottle of blessed holy water just scratches the surface of Sandra Pedrick’s thoughtful influence on the people of Greater Lawrence.
Petite with a shock of red hair and sparkling blue eyes, Pedrick amassed countless friends and adopted family members by quietly being generous with her time, caring attitude and generous ways.
Younger people called her “Mumma Sandy” or “Nana Sandy.” In recent years, she was a hostess at The Irish Cottage in Methuen. She’d also worked as a server and bartender at The Claddagh in Lawrence and a waitress at Cafe 97 in Haverhill.
“I have never seen a more beloved person,” Ryan said.
He met Pedrick 30 years ago at the Hibernian Hall in Lawrence where they became “instant friends.”
“She just radiated. She just had this personality, friendliness and openness to anybody. She was very welcoming,” said Ryan, former owner of The Claddagh and current co-owner of The Irish Cottage. He came to America from Ireland in 1985.
Pedrick was a natural in the restaurant industry. She “exuded pure hospitality” and her customers quickly became friends, he said.
“You either have something like that or you don’t,” Ryan said.
Fifteen years ago, Kathie Rupkey had finished her final radiation treatment as she battled a brain tumor. During a visit to The Claddagh, Pedrick gave her a gift — a Willow Tree angel figurine.
“I knew her in passing, but that’s who she was. She took me under her wing,” Rupkey explained.
Rupkey called her “Mumma” and they worked together on the return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Lawrence in recent years. Pedrick, who also helped with charity golf tournaments and road races, was indispensable in her efforts, but never wanted a touch of recognition.
“Just be kind and live life to the fullest,” Rupkey said, underscoring “Mumma’s” life mantra.
She was married to retired Lawrence police officer Bill Pedrick, had four children and two grandchildren.
“She was a special, special person. She was very giving of herself in quiet, unassuming ways,” said Lawrence Detective Thomas Cuddy, previous chairperson of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee. He said he just saw Pedrick at the St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at the Elks Club.
“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Cuddy said.
Haley St. Louis of Methuen met Pedrick when she worked alongside her as a hostess at The Irish Cottage. She described their friendship as instantaneous.
Before long, St. Louis, who never knew her grandmothers, was calling Pedrick “Nana.”
“Thanks so much for being a grandmother to me,” St. Louis wrote to her in a text.
“I am going to be the best Nana for you,” Pedrick wrote back.
At age 22, St. Louis was nearly 60 years younger than Pedrick. But she admired her outfits, which sometimes were leopard prints, high heels and jewelry.
“She was always dressed to the nines, always looking her best,” she said. “When she walked into a room, all eyes were on her.”
She said on Tuesdays, Pedrick regularly went to T.J. Maxx with her friend Olivia Kerins Lagrassa. Then, they would stop in at The Cottage around 3 p.m.
“She changed me. She taught me about elegance, about how to be a lady. ... I do things differently now. She taught me to be a better person,” St. Louis said.
Pedrick gave St. Louis one of her bracelets. Affixed to it is an angel charm.
“She literally texted me, ‘Good morning and Good Night’ every single day,” St. Louis said.
Pedrick died April 2 from cancer. Her funeral was Tuesday morning in a packed St. Patrick’s Church in Lawrence.
Ryan gave the eulogy. He asked for a “show of hands for those who received a thoughtful card or a little gift” from Pedrick over the years.
“Seventy-five percent of the church put their hands up,” Ryan said. “Sandy sent so many people cards. and for no reason sometimes. Sandy would send you a card because she didn’t see you smile that day. ... and she would underline all the special words. That’s not something you see a lot of.”
Pubs in Ireland are known to have small areas called “snugs” where you offer a bit of privacy.
At The Irish Cottage, Ryan had already built in an area called “Sandy’s Snug” with a few tables, “and all these bits and pieces she brought back from Ireland.”
“It’s almost a line shrine in itself,” Ryan said. “And it will always remain there.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. You can email her at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.
