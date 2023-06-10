Smiling faces. The exuberance of youth as they receive their diplomas. They take pictures with their friends, shake hands. It all reminds me what a joyful, celebratory time of year this is.
Here in Londonderry where I live, one of the civic organizations puts pictures of graduating seniors on banners that hang from telephone poles on the main street running by the high school. It’s wonderful to see their pleasure and confidence. Yes, they’ve made it to this crucial step.
I offer a sincere “thank you” to the organization that has these made and hangs them each year. It’s deeply appreciated. I don’t know any of the students, but I still feel a great sense of pride – in them, in their families, in the school system that has prepared them for the next great adventure, and in the community that provides the resources for this to happen.
Graduations are moments of transition. They represent investments communities make in their youth. It’s not always easy. Young people in their infinite variety follow paths that may seem bumpy. They don’t always get it right the first time. But with patience and perseverance, they will get there. and they need our constant support. We sometimes forget that.
We’re there for them constantly when they’re little. As they grow older, we may not pay quite so much attention. Sometimes we miss the signs of something not quite right, or they hide it from us. But for the vast majority of our young people, they have thrived. So they (and we) deserve a pat on the back at this time of year.
College may be looming, or a new job and career opportunity, or a commitment to the armed services. There’s a special place in our hearts for those heading out, literally, to “serve and defend.”
Some graduates may find their footing right away, while others may explore different career paths before they find their great passion. Some may start families later, while others may decide to focus more on their professional lives. All are of great value to society.
As a band director, I was involved in many graduation ceremonies. I conducted “Pomp and Circumstance” so many times I felt like Sir Edward Elgar was speaking to me. I have heard more graduation speeches than I can count. Some – in fact the largest share – were wise words of wisdom and offered prudent advice, seeds which may or may not have fallen on fertile ground.
Students are planning their futures with a mixture of hope, anticipation, and a healthy dose of anxiety. Will they be able to cut it?
Yes, of course you will.
Always remember it may not work out as you planned, but sometimes diversion and (dare I say it?) failures are a potent learning tool. You’ll be a better person for everything you do, so don’t be afraid of failure.
Back during my teaching days, there would be conferences among senior band members who gathered in my office or the band room in the days and weeks after graduation. We’d just chat, and there was a familiar refrain.
“Mr. Walters, what is the band going to do next year without us?”
Collapse, in their view, was imminent without their leadership, talent, guidance, and inspiration. I’d tell them that somehow we’d muddle on, although, yes, it wouldn’t be quite as spectacular.
And, somehow, we did manage to go on.
A number of graduates would return the next year on homecoming weekend for a football game, where they appraised and critiqued the band.
“Not bad,” some would say.
The transition is rather like my garden. Each year, different plants blossom and thus the overall look is a little different – but always successful and satisfying.
In a graduation speech a wise friend of mine recalled advice from his grandfather: “Always leave the woodshed a little fuller than you found it.”
We’ve all been a part of their lives, even from the sidelines. Some will stay, some will leave, and some will merely remain connected.
Remember, getting them here was a group effort. As the proverb states, “It takes a village.”
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the Mass. Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
