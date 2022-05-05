There were a lot of laughs at Saturday night’s White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C. Comedian Trevor Noah did his job. President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as CNN and New York Times fact checkers all took their hits.
Only President Biden had a chance to hit back. But instead, in his self-deprecating style, he got laughs pointing out that media “is the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than I have.”
If he thought the “liberal” Boston Globe was on his side, the president might have been surprised to see Monday’s lead story headlined “Support tumbles for Biden in Mass.” Based on a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll, only 46% of registered Massachusetts voters approve of the job he’s doing and just 37% of voters under 35 approve.
Monday wasn’t any better for former President Trump. How does a former president forget who he endorsed for the US Senate in Ohio? How could Donald Trump praise a J.D. Mandel instead of J.D. Vance, the candidate he actually endorsed at a Saturday rally? It didn’t take writers and newscasters long to link the confusion to Trump’s repeated boasting, even minutes before, about passing a cognitive test, noting earlier that “now they no longer call me stupid.”
But this is not about getting laughs. It’s about a free press and leadership. Trevor Noah’s closing remarks focused on a free press: “In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes viewers or readers uncomfortable. You understand how amazing that is?”
President Biden did take a shot at his predecessor but spent more time defending a free press. “The press is not the enemy of the people… The First Amendment grants a free press extraordinary protection but with it comes… a very heavy obligation: to seek the truth as best you can – not to inflame or entertain, but to illuminate and educate… The truth matters. American democracy is not a reality show… It’s reality itself,” he said.
Unfortunately, it comes at a time when local newspapers are in trouble. Many are closing. Staffs are shrinking. Local coverage is suffering. The Boston Globe in a lengthy report in early April and The Eagle-Tribune in a column on April 28 covered the implications of Gannett, the largest U.S. newspaper publisher, shuttering weekly newspapers covering 26 Massachusetts communities.
National, regional and, yes, local news coverage of good performance, of failures, of deceptive practices, of incompetence, of suffering, of exhilaration, of rewards and of penalties are all important to a functioning democratic process. Shrinking coverage by trained and experienced journalists focusing on local and regional issues will ultimately lead to less accountability. Social media is no substitute.
A free press helps define responsible leadership. It’s helping define Vladmir Putin as evil and corrupt to the world beyond Russia. Putin controls the definition within Russia. It’s not leadership, it’s simply massive manipulation of information for personal gain and satisfaction.
In Ukraine, the power of a free press to elevate a politician to a respected leader who brings together his country and gains world-wide support has been on display. Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s leadership is being compared to Winston Churchill’s during World War II.
A free press makes clear the contrast between democracy and dictatorship, and the steps in between. Moving to limit or constrain a free press for either political or economic reasons is a dangerous path to follow.
Trevor Noah said the media has “the right to seek the truth.” He could have added that individual citizens have a responsibility to seek the truth, especially “when it makes readers and viewers uncomfortable.”
And he could have noted that Tuesday (May 3) was World Press Freedom Day, “a day of support for media which are targets for the restraint, or abolition, of press freedom.”
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and columnist.
