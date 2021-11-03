This year there has been a fair amount of reporting about how the internet in Russia is being changed by the Russian government. Under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and his ministers, access to the internet by citizens within the country is slowly and steadily being controlled and limited.
This effort began in 2019. Russia has thousands of decentralized, internet service providers. These are private companies — as in the United States — and they are not government run or controlled.
So, to gain control over what Russians see and do online, the Kremlin is installing actual physical gear on the network equipment at each internet service provider’s location. These “black boxes” are specifically calibrated and tuned to tap into and monitor the hardware, software, and data operating each provider’s network. The Kremlin’s gear — working with plenty of remote backup — looks at all the data, news, and communications flowing through a given network and removes, blocks, edits, or censors whatever it has been programmed to disallow.
The internet provider companies are powerless to resist this Kremlin action. Putin’s government is authoritarian, and the providers would be shut down — or their executives jailed — if they did not cooperate.
Currently, almost all of the networks in Russia are monitored. This affects the vast majority of the 120 million wireless and home internet users there.
The Kremlin censors many things. Any opposition to Putin’s government or its policies is scrutinized and mostly removed from the web in Russia. Thousands of websites have been shut down completely. The Kremlin constantly surveilles journalists, bloggers, the press, citizens, and organizations for material that it deems hostile to the Russian government.
It also watches for non-political material that it considers a threat to the culture, society, norms, and morals of the Russian people. The Kremlin surveillance gear examines web content that promotes child pornography, drug use, antisocial behavior, extremist voices, and other potentially destructive activities.
The internet in Russia used to be totally open to the global web, without restrictions of any kind. Now, though still connected to the outside web, all incoming data gets filtered and “approved.” and the Russian government now frequently demands that Google, Apple, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and other apps and platforms conform to its policies. The Kremlin has prohibited many YouTube and TikTok videos, Facebook accounts, Instagram photos, tweets, and material from many other sources.
The first (and sometimes only) reaction of Americans to the growing Russian regulation of the internet is to be horrified and offended by the surveillance and censorship involved. We Americans mostly see only the resulting loss of liberty and freedom and the right to free speech and to oppose the government. We mostly see only the loss to an unencumbered individualism.
But there is another lesson to be observed in Russia’s new initiatives to address everything about the internet: Russia is making a tacit acknowledgement of the stupendous power of Webworld and its ability to threaten any dominant paradigm, any culture, or any order at all.
Americans who respond, “but Russia is an authoritarian country” are missing the point. Webworld is capable of — and is — threatening and dismantling democracies as well as dictatorships. The infinite variety and consequences of online life — an entire virtual world with its own norms — are loyal to no nation; the global platforms and software exist only to multiply clicks. Webworld is most loyal to emotion, entertainment, excitement, controversy, escalation, extremism, and violence, and thus, ultimately, to disorder and nihilism.
American society, a democracy, is just as vulnerable to dissolution — fomented by the online world — as Russian society. In fact, we may be more vulnerable because we don’t think that free speech, free expression, or the emotions aroused and sustained by Webworld can bring our country down.
We Americans — supremely individualistic — think that we are different, better, smarter, and immune to the damage that the online world is sowing and enlarging every day. But we are every bit as impressionable and susceptible to the web’s dynamics and effects as the Russians.
Webworld possesses a power that is so relatively new and unusually configured and unprecedented that we cannot fully appreciate it or accord its consequences their due. It also has a speed and mutability that we cannot ever catch up to.
By dint of its dynamics in the real world, the internet has been weaponized against us and against norms and order themselves. But we are having a hard time discerning those realities because we are all holding the weapons and all using them. We are not used to thinking about “weapons” as everyday technologies, tools whose very design and operations were meant to be constructive but are in fact — on balance — destructive.
We are used to cults that brainwash dozens, hundreds, or thousands of people. But whatever your political beliefs, you probably will have difficulty imagining that the internet itself — embraced by most of us enthusiastically, as with a cult — is drawing us into its ways of being, “communicating,” reacting and fragmenting.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.