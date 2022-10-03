I think I have a bit of ‘Edward Scissorhands’ syndrome. I get great satisfaction confectioning a variety of shapes on shrubs, as well as restoring the old and gnarled ones. For these jobs I use my maternal grandfather’s clippers, the ones that carved out a livelihood for him and his family, newly arrived immigrants from Switzerland back in the 30s.
He worked as a gardener on some of the palatial estates owned by affluent residents of Hastings-on-Hudson who demanded the finest of topiary skills. The few times he visited our family he’d spend hours on end outside clipping away at our hedges and shrubs to my mom’s delight and the envy of our neighbors. I kind of think his artistry is channeled through these clippers to me as if they’re doing the designing and I’m just holding on, almost a Ouija effect.
Recently I had an epiphany while working on several shrubs for some good friends. Near the end of the job, I found I had to exert more force, cut more times to achieve the desired look. The century-old clipper blades were getting duller with each cut when the phrase “sharpen the saw” surfaced in my memory. It comes from Steven Covey’s highly acclaimed, bestseller self-help book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Habit 7 is “Sharpen the Saw.”
The story behind habit 7 is a man witnesses a woodsman having great difficulty sawing wood and suggests he sharpen the saw. The stubborn woodsman responds that he doesn’t have time to stop his work and so he continues cutting inefficiently, wasting his own time and energy. Covey relates in this parable that sharpening the saw means to be effective, to hone ourselves by devoting time to renewing ourselves physically, spiritually, mentally, and socially — four dimensions of our nature.
What I find interesting within habit 7 is that Covey’s recipe for renewal takes us beyond self-interests into the realm of helping others along the way. Seeking to understand, contributing to projects that improve the lives of others, maintaining an abundance mentality, and endeavoring to help others find success are fundamental to being effective, according to Covey. He laid out a path for us together to be successful managers of our respective lives.
Such communal ideals and aspirations can foster something akin to synergy; working with others can produce greater results than the sum of working independently. Collaboration, teamwork, and service weave an interdependence among people that matures and advances over time, in a constant state of renewal. Covey envisioned effective people knowing how to ‘get it together,’ balancing and developing multiple aspects of their natures, persisting on a path of renewal for self and all.
The better we are at being ourselves, the better our society. Keep a file handy.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
