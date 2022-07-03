One beep. One lousy beep.
I was conducting a test of sorts Friday morning. I was repeating my Wednesday 5-mile run, about 4 miles of which are in nearby Bradford.
With an American flag.
My story starts Wednesday just over a mile into my run when I noticed three women semi-feverishly placing American flags in front of mailboxes.
I thought it was pretty cool.
I ran by them, taking an extra half-mile route down a dead end, behind Spring Hill farm. It’s picturesque, quiet and a favorite part of my run.
As I ran back from the dead end I noticed they were in front of me again, placing more flags. I approached one woman who had about six flags in her hand and asked if I could have one. I thought I’d put it in front of my mailbox back home.
She handed it to me and said, “Thanks!” It caught me off guard, her thanking me for taking the flag.
Then immediately it hit me: I will run proudly with the flag the rest of my route, which includes crossing Route 125 near Cedardale, passing by Cedardale, and eventually leads back to 125 toward the North Andover town line.
I knew I’d be running by a lot of cars.
And I was correct. I ran by lots of cars — I’m guessing about 150. I also ran by about 10 big trucks, which is par for the course on that route.
What did I expect with the flag?
Honestly. I expected a lot of beeps. Maybe a few shouts.
I got three beeps, one of which I basically coerced from a trucker.
I got two people who gave me a slight wave, a cop and a city worker.
That was it.
I was surprised. I’m not the biggest flag-waver. It’s not something I’ve ever done.
I figured I stuck out like a sore thumb, running with a flag, but I might as well have run without it.
I posted it on Twitter and got a few messages expressing disappointment, like myself.
But I promised to do it again the next day, which turned into two days because of a sore lower back.
I grabbed the flag again and started running the same exact 5-mile course.
For nearly 4 miles I got nothing. A police officer sitting in a car gave me a slight acknowledgment with his head.
Then, about ¾ of a mile from home, I got a beep. I didn’t see the guy, only the back of his head.
As I tweeted out Wednesday, I love our country, despite the big divide right now.
As I’ve also noted recently, during this strange, angry political climate, I’ve had zero issues with anybody the last month about anything.
Most people are friendly. I’ve had no yelling sessions – other than from my car – with anybody.
The point being, I’m not really sure this “divide” is a real thing. In our everyday lives at stores, bars, gas stations, and so on, we all get along pretty damn well.
Sure, it can get semi-heated during a lunchroom talk about Clarence Thomas or Joe Biden comments, but it’s usually respectable.
But I go back to the flag, which is supposed to represent, among other things, pride in our country.
Isn’t that something we all have in common? That we love our country, warts in all?
Put me on the record that I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
Then I got to thinking about my original complaint, that I only got one beep.
But I am reminded, as my mother still often says: “All it takes is for you to affect one person and you can change the world for the better. Just one person.”
I’m not going to do what the masses seem to do a lot of these days — complain. and in fact, I want to thank that one beep.
It’s to find another beep.
