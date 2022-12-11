Now that the much-anticipated 2022 midterms are settled and the expected red wave dissolved into a red trickle, the next big race in the world of American politics unofficially begins Jan. 1, 2023. The “invisible primary” will see potential 2024 presidential candidates meeting voters, doing fundraising, commissioning polls and securing big-name endorsements.
Assuming President Joe Biden runs again, as he has given every indication he will and faces no major intra-party competition, let’s look at some of the potential GOP contenders along with the one announced candidate.
Greg Abbott: The Texas governor, a hard-right conservative and ardent Trump supporter, has a rising national profile, but barely registers in early 2024 polls. He also has something of a rivalry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which could cancel them both out.
Liz Cheney: The Wyoming congresswoman is somewhat thin on experience, but respected by many as a voice of reason during contentious times. She’s also firm in her convictions and not afraid of Trump. Could be a thorn in his side.
Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor made no headway when he ran in 2016 and dropped out early. His tell-it-like-it-is approach didn’t work, but will it this time?
Ted Cruz: The Texas senator is an expert at sparking controversy and supported by a far-right base. He was one of the last candidates to drop out of the race when he ran in 2016. He would relish being president, but is not an ideal general-election candidate.
Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor is a lightning rod who riles up a similar base as Trump and in some polls he’s the most popular alternative to him. Will this turn into a battle of the Floridians – one native and one transplant?
Nikki Haley: The former South Carolina governor is proud that she has never lost a race and won’t start now, but she bailed as Trump’s UN ambassador and is not doing well in early polls. Mixed messages on her support of Trump won’t earn her any converts from his voters.
Larry Hogan: The Maryland governor is respected and has had successes in a blue state by working across the aisle. This could help him nationally with open-minded GOP voters who want to get things done in Washington, but it could also hinder him with the uncompromising, doctrinaire wing of the party.
Asa Hutchinson: The Arkansas governor and experienced bureaucrat brought back capital punishment to his state. He disagrees with Trump and wants to move on from him. Look for Hutchinson to keep upping his national profile.
Mike Pence: The former vice president has a tricky balancing act to do by coming down hard on Trump for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021 while also taking credit for any successes of the Trump administration as half of the team. Only two former vice presidents have become president: Richard Nixon and Joe Biden.
Mike Pompeo: The former congressman, CIA director and secretary of state is certainly experienced in domestic and foreign policy, but is not a known quantity to most voters. He needs to get out there and sell himself.
Chris Sununu: The New Hampshire governor’s appearances on national news media as a commentator have introduced him to a national audience. If he were to run and win, dealing with a full-time Congress is going to be a lot different than dealing with the part-time New Hampshire Legislature.
Donald Trump: The controversial, twice-impeached former president is engulfed in legal issues, but can still command an audience. He’s certainly a known quantity, but comes with chaos. Some polls say that as many as two-thirds of GOP voters want someone else in 2024. He’s no shoe-in.
Rich Padova, M.Ed, M.A., is a professor at Northern Essex Community College specializing in government and politics.
