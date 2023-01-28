As I’ve mentioned previously in my columns, our federal debt presents one of the biggest dangers to our national security and well-being as a country. It now sits at $31.4 trillion dollars and according to FiscalData.Treasury.gov, in the current fiscal year (Oct. 1 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023), we are already running a deficit of over $430 billion.
At this rate, the deficit is growing $3.5 billion PER DAY!
In his FY2023 Budget Message to Congress, Biden said, “My budget would also keep our nation on a sound fiscal course. It fights inflation and helps families deal with rising costs by growing our economy, making more goods in America, and lowering the costs families face. Its bold ideas are fully paid for, with tax reforms that more than offset the cost of new investments.”
Keep in mind that FY2022 saw a deficit of $1.38 trillion. That means our government spent $1,380,000,000,000 more than it took in. How is this possible? When will this craziness come to an end? The prospects are dim since our president actually believes that his budget “would also keep our nation on a sound fiscal course.” I hate to think what an unsound fiscal course would look like, but drunken sailors on leave comes to mind.
Our current federal debt has hit what we call “the debt ceiling,” which is the limit of debt the country can have. Of course, over the decades, this ceiling has been lifted ever higher and higher. A debate now rages in Congress about raising it again. Some Republicans are demanding that any raising of the debt ceiling must be accompanied by a cut in spending. Biden and Democrats refuse to consider any spending cuts and simply want to raise the ceiling.
Now comes the sticky part. What does the federal government spend our money on? We hear about discretionary spending and entitlement spending, as well as mandatory spending. Let’s break these terms down.
There is a popular misconception that entitlement spending and mandatory spending are the same thing. They are not. There is only one kind of spending that is mandatory, and that is the interest on our national debt, which must be paid because the Constitution states that the nation’s debts are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States – i.e. you and me.
Entitlement spending conjures up the idea that it is money that people are entitled to, and therefore, is not discretionary. Examples are Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. I think if you asked 100 people if these two items were mandatory, 99 would say yes, and sadly so would most members of Congress.
In a way, they are mandatory because unless Congress actually votes to cut these benefits, they will automatically be paid without any Congressional action. The reason is that when Congress created Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and similar programs, it didn’t set aside (appropriate) a certain amount of money; rather it set rules for who can receive benefits from these programs and what those benefits will be. People who are eligible get the benefits, and the government pays, regardless of the cost.
Nevertheless, because these benefits can be changed by Congress, they do in fact constitute discretionary spending. Of course, no one in Congress or the White House has the guts to even whisper the notion of cutting these benefits, even though every year we hear how the Social Security and Medicare funds will become insolvent in the not too distant future.
Then there is non-entitlement discretionary spending, which embraces everything else. There are another 20 federal departments that have to share this discretionary spending. This spending requires an actual vote by Congress, and until the recent demands of some conservative Republicans in the speakership vote, this spending could be wrapped up in one huge Omnibus Bill like the one for $1.7 trillion passed just before this past Christmas. No more. Rather now any vote on appropriations for these departments will have to be done on an individual basis and with 72 hours of opportunity for members of Congress to read the appropriations bill.
Our federal budget now consists of almost two thirds spent on entitlement programs, mostly Social Security and Medicare, and almost one third on discretionary items. The balance is spent on the only mandatory spending – interest on the federal debt. That interest in FY2022 was $465 billion, and will be much higher this year since the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates. That impacts our country’s debt, just as it does your home and car loans, and every business loan.
So there you have it. Two thirds of our government spending is on automatic pilot and Congress has no interest or incentive to stop increasing its debt limit. They continue to feed the beast known as the American voter so that they can stay in power with all the perks and privileges that entails.
To quote our Canadian friend, “Keep on rockin’ in the free world.”
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident, retired attorney and former city solicitor for the city of Haverhill. He writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.