My wife doesn’t know my name.
More accurately, she can’t recall it. It’s lost somewhere in her brain with the other mundane details of daily life the rest of us take for granted – like how to use a debit card, turn on the stove, or brush our teeth.
Early onset Alzheimer’s is slowly but steadily stealing parts of her life. First, it was the mental dexterity to use the software that allowed for online teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing her into early retirement. Her driving skills were the next to go, her license now tucked in the back of a desk drawer, used only as identification when applying for health benefits. Most recently, at age 64 she lost the ability to shower on her own. This week, I spoon-fed her breakfast oatmeal.
This is a woman who taught herself a new language, Russian, as she entered her 30s. Who worked in an orphanage for children with Down syndrome outside of Kiev in the Ukraine as the Soviet Union crumbled around her, then led tour groups to Russia as a new country began to emerge from behind the Iron Curtain. Who gave birth to and raised a child, and spent two decades in the Gloucester schools working with students with special needs.
Yet here we are. When you recite your vows, “in sickness and in health” is like the small print in your mortgage, something you don’t really think about until it’s all you can think about. It’s helping in the shower, organizing dozens of pills, making lunches that end up half eaten, cleaning up bathroom accidents. It’s never getting a full night’s sleep because when she gets up to use the bathroom you’re hyper alert for sounds of a fall, or of a door opening somewhere it shouldn’t be.
On the best of days, caregiving is a grind. On the worst, frustration gets the upper hand and it gets tough to separate the person from the disease. It will be that way for us, and for millions of families across the country, until a cure is found.
But despite all she has lost, Deb is still Deb. She still faces every day with bravery and resolve that I could never dream to match. She doesn’t think of herself as a victim, or a patient. She still makes herself a part of the daily family routine. She makes the bed, folds the clothes, washes the dishes. Sure, it takes her 45 minutes to fold a load of laundry, and we put the dishes in the dishwasher afterward, but that’s beside the point.
Deb, like many people with Alzheimer’s, hasn’t given up on her life. She adapts and gets by. So we do the same. So does every family with a loved one dealing with dementia.
Deb has developed a new, cookie-based love language. Whenever someone does something nice for her – combs her hair, cuts the crust off her peanut butter and jelly sandwich, finds her new favorite program, “Family Feud,” on the TV – she says thank you by bringing them two Oreo cookies.
And Deb is nothing if not thankful, so the cookies stack up throughout the day – eight, 10 or more. (My personal record is 16.)
When Deb gives you Oreos, you feel loved. and that love comes from a person, not a patient. It’s a lesson we try hard to remember on the most difficult of days. We try to earn our Oreos in these parts, and that’s as good a goal as any.
David Olson is the former editor of the Salem News and The Gloucester Daily Times. He lives with his wife, Deb, in Beverly. and he is walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1. If you are interested in donating to the cause, visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=16598&pg=personal&px=18924819.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.