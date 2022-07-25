North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.