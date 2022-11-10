The term ‘affirmative action’ was first introduced by President John F. Kennedy in 1961 as a method of alleviating discrimination that had persisted in spite of civil rights laws and constitutional guarantees. It was developed and enforced for the first time by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Affirmative action policies incorporated progressive measures to ensure Black people and other minorities have access to the same opportunities for career advancement, school admissions, scholarships, and financial aid that had been the nearly exclusive dominion of whites. From its inception, affirmative action was heralded as a temporary restitution that would end once there was a level playing field for all Americans.
Apparently, the Supreme Court is poised to revoke its prior commitment to institutionalized affirmative action policies in college admissions. The conservative justices, already doubtful of the legality of the policies, will address allegations that whites and Asians at two prestigious universities are being discriminated against by affirmative action. Another long-standing precedent has been summoned to the guillotine with little regard for its merit as a “pipeline to leadership” as extolled by Justice Elena Kagan. Affirmative action has been strongly supported by educational institutions and corporate America as being vital to fostering diversity.
Students of color, especially Black and Latinx students, still are more underrepresented at selective universities today than they were 35 years ago. Black student enrollment at 45 of the 50 flagship state universities is lower than the percentage of Black high school graduates. For example, Black students constituted 50% percent of 2015-16 high school graduates in Mississippi, but were just 12.9% of University of Mississippi undergraduates.
In 2003, a landmark case involving the University of Michigan’s affirmative action policies ended with the Supreme Court upholding the right of affirmative action in higher education. In Grutter v. Bollinger, SCOTUS established that “the University of Michigan’s law school admission policy was constitutional because it was narrowly tailored” to help the school secure a diverse student body, and that affirmative action was constitutional under the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause. In 2016, the Supreme Court again ruled on affirmative action, defending the race-conscious admissions policy at the University of Texas at Austin as constitutional under the Equal Protection Clause.
The 2003 Supreme Court decision decreed race can be one of many factors considered by colleges when selecting their students because it promotes “a compelling interest in obtaining the educational benefits that flow from a diverse student body.”
As Sandra Day O’Connor wrote for the majority, “In order to cultivate a set of leaders with legitimacy in the eyes of the citizenry, it is necessary that the path to leadership be visibly open to talented and qualified individuals of every race and ethnicity.”
The Supreme Court, however, also ruled their formulaic point system that rates students and awards additional points to minorities had to be modified.
The Students for Fair Admissions group, which filed the present case before SCOTUS, alleges that any consideration of race in college admissions is unlawful under both federal law, title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, that bars discrimination in education, and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. They purport that the UNC admissions policy discriminates against white and Asian applicants and that the Harvard policy discriminates against Asians by holding them to exceedingly higher academic standards. In both cases, lower courts have ruled in favor of the universities.
Affirmative Action advocates maintain that student applicants are not getting admitted based on their race, but that race is being used as one way to look at the student as a whole, which is permissible under what the Supreme Court has said for decades and has reinforced recently. Striking down affirmative action in college admissions now would leave the job of establishing a fair system in limbo.
Furthermore, a ruling against considering race in college admissions won’t just impact higher education, but private corporations as well. Elite employers recruit from elite universities, whereby if those universities become less racially diverse, then the companies like those in tech, finance, law, accounting, and consulting may suffer the same fate. Companies pursuing diversity will no longer be aspiring to an objective supported by the courts. Instead, racial diversity will be viewed as an intrusive objective the Supreme Court will have decisively abandoned.
Evidence gathered by the Century Foundation suggests that “racially integrated classrooms can reduce students’ racial bias, improve satisfaction and intellectual self-confidence, and enhance leadership skills.”
Affirmative action is a mechanism that has allowed historically excluded groups to attend college by encouraging colleges to seriously consider some of the nontraditional factors often overlooked in traditional admissions criteria that could shape a successful student.
