Here we go again. Pfizer announced a while back that it will quadruple the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine after the government stops paying for it, and Moderna will do the same to presumably “level the field.” A slower demand signals they may not meet their profit projections. The corporate suffering goes on.
“Pfizer Inc. expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose after the United States government’s current purchase program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on Thursday,” Reuters reported Oct. 20, 2022. “Lukin said she expects the vaccine — currently provided for free to all by the government — will be made available at no cost to people who have private insurance or government paid insurance. Reuters earlier on Thursday reported that Wall Street was expecting such price hikes due to weak demand for COVID vaccines, which meant vaccine makers would need to hike prices to meet revenue forecasts for 2023 and beyond. “
Both drug manufacturers have indicated that most Americans won’t see the price increase, because their insurance will pay for it. Now, correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t insurance premiums based on the patient’s costs of treatments and prescriptions? So who ultimately pays for this increase?
Remember the controversy when the costs of EpiPens went up dramatically in 2017?
“Prescription drug prices in the United States are significantly higher than in other nations, with prices in the United States averaging 2.56 times those seen in 32 other nations,” according to a RAND Corporation report last year. “The gap between prices in the United States and other countries is even larger for brand-named drugs, with U.S. prices averaging 3.44 times those in comparison nations.”
These are but two of the many prescription medications that have skyrocketed in price in recent years. Pharmaceutical companies blame research costs, supply issues, middlemen, and pharmacy benefit managers. But the fact remains that costs become staggering for many who need these lifesaving medications.
This begs the question, how much profit is enough?
We live in the wealthiest country on earth, yet sadly so many citizens either fall so deeply in debt from the costs of medications and hospitalization that they either become insolvent or let medical conditions go untreated. Pharmaceutical companies have become largely indifferent to the struggles of their customers, because, unlike most consumer goods whose purchases are discretionary, medications are absolutely indispensable.
At the same time energy companies are trying to convince us that the price jumps for gasoline and home heating oil are perfectly justified and they’re not making much money, despite reporting huge windfall profits, the drug companies are promoting their products at unseen rates and transforming medications into huge centers of profit.
We’ve watched in a mixture of horror and grim satisfaction as Purdue Pharma’s trials involving the wantonly dispensed prescriptions of addictive opioids to boost income have brought the pharma giant to its knees.
We know we can never go back to the country doctor dispensing pills to his needy patients, receiving payment over time – or chickens and goat milk – but it would be refreshing to find that patient medical requirements are at least considered in corporate boardroom strategy sessions, and perhaps may slightly edge ahead of supply and demand, profit margins and market share.
We’re all familiar with the disclaimer at the end of advertisements: “If you can’t afford this medication, maybe (insert drug manufacturer’s name here) can help.”
You can bet that wasn’t something tossed around at a board meeting or recommended by a major stockholder.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
