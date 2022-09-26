Martha’s Vineyard is a haven for vacationers worldwide and the “locals” are famous for their hospitality. The charm of New England – steeped with seafaring history, sentinel lighthouses, rolling hills, soft sands of peaking dunes, quaint colorized homes, cobblestone streets, and quite possibly the only perpetually cheerful New Englanders – defines this island.
This is the location that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chose to land several dozen bewildered migrants escaping their native lands where poverty, crime, servitude and death punctuated the life they fled from.
By a referral of the Biden administration and the urgings of Democratic demagogues, the most prominent being Hillary Clinton, the Justice Department may pursue a path of investigation and prosecution of DeSantis for “human trafficking” and other crimes.
But it occurs to me – myself an immigrant who endured many years of complications in my status that eventually led to naturalization 11 years after my family landed in Boston in 1967 – that DeSantis did not relegate the migrants to hardship.
Because this is a nation filled with churches, nonprofit organizations and government agencies devoted to the rule of law, the migrants were settled into Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod where they had beds, food, clothing and shelter. For most, these accommodations were better than anything they’d had in their homeland. And while they faced uncertainty, they were safer there than they had been previously.
Their provisional condition would soon be augmented with resources for medical care, legal assistance and, hopefully, a pathway to amnesty for those seeking it and naturalization for all. It is the American taxpayer who will fund all of these things.
We are a compassionate nation and landing in Martha’s Vineyard appears to me to be a compassionate act against a backdrop of a national crisis created by the inaction of the Biden administration and Congress.
If DeSantis landed the migrants in China, India, Russia, or Iran, I would agree with critics that he had committed a human rights crime. DeSantis must have known, because of the very nature of Americans and their empathy for others, these folks would find safe passage if landed anywhere in America.
The only crime that applies here is the inaction of a federal government that through its dysfunction cannot produce a comprehensive policy to care for people seeking refuge in America, without opening up borders and placing the security of our country at risk.
It’s been several years since I’ve visited Martha’s Vineyard. I plan to do that soon before the waning, bright sun-laden, early autumn days end.
Joe D’Amore is an occasional columnist for The Eagle-Tribune. He resides in Groveland and can be reached at damoreco@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.