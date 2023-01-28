What constitutes “wasteful” and “reckless,” concerning government spending? Some see it as anything beyond national defense funding. and yes, most of us agree such spending is a critical function of our government, particularly at the national level. However, other government spending does, in fact, promote economic growth and the common good.
As an example we can look at the massive stimulus packages that followed the 2008-09 economic crisis begun under President George W. Bush and continued by President Barack Obama, which brought the economy back from the brink of meltdown. Arguably, much of that stimulus money went to large financial institutions and major industries like automobile manufacturers. Was it money well spent? Perhaps, perhaps not. But it did prevent the economy from heading toward a 1929-like collapse. and let us keep reminding Republicans that tax cuts aren’t always the answer, because they don’t benefit everyone equally (as Donald Trump’s tax returns have shown us).
Social spending – that which benefits the hometown crowd, either directly or indirectly – is perhaps the most contentious when it comes to political philosophy. It pits “rugged individualism” against “it takes a village.”
Conservatives tend to favor the everyone-is-on-their-own, survival-of-the-fittest approach to society’s needs. That applies not only to spending, but also to the whole approach to governing. Leave business free to do what business does best. Amassing great wealth is an honorable thing, even if it’s not necessarily in society’s best interests.
“Bloated” spending seems to be the darling of finger-pointing conservatives, who spent years trying to undo the Affordable Care Act, and during the Trump administration, undoing many key protections for the environment and the excesses of business against individuals.
Here in New Hampshire one of our recent failed congressional candidates, the 20-something far-right Republican Karoline Leavitt, said for the record that she’s “open to privatizing Social Security.” Millions of American seniors depend on Social Security and Medicare. Perhaps a candidate in her 20s isn’t overly concerned about retirement. But for so many, Social Security is the lone protection, the safety net. and as we’ve seen since 2008, many businesses folded up their tents, and along with them their pension funds and retirement accounts upon which former employees depended.
Protecting everyone – from providing benefits to legislating protections – is what governments and those elected to run them should be doing.
Many of our social programs are discretionary, but that certainly doesn’t mean they aren’t worthwhile, and often essential. Infrastructure projects that have been either delayed or ignored are coming “back on track.” In fact, a number that former President Trump indicated he favored but couldn’t get going are now in the works.
Going forward, there will be investments in new and sustainable energy that we desperately need to dull the effects of climate change, and will help us to become less reliant on traditional sources, or import oil and gas.
The National Rifle Association and gun rights advocates have told us repeatedly that mass shootings aren’t a “gun access” problem, they’re mental health issues. If that’s the case, let’s put some money into mental health services and research. Or is that wasteful?
In education, distance learning was going to be the wave of the future – cheaper and more effective — until its results were rather dismal. Students fell below our expectations during the pandemic. Now that schools are back in business, there will be expenses associated with remediation until key benchmarks are met. Is that an inflation-buster? No, it’s what corporate America calls “the cost of doing business”.
Many will remember the days when Public Television was under attack (by conservatives). I remember the headlines: “Big Bird Defunded.” The late Sen. Jesse Helms pushed to remove funding for the National Endowment for the Arts, because he didn’t particularly like what grant recipients were turning out. Historically, of course, a large chunk of the arts has been funded by governments, royalty, and dispensers of public money. But, no matter.
We all tend to regard that which we personally don’t need, use or appreciate as somewhere between “frivolous” and “wasteful.” Times change, and along with them the social, emotional, physical, and cultural needs of society. Our social programs provide safety nets and address essential quality-of-life issues. We certainly can’t ignore safety and defense, but we can’t set aside those things that make life worth living either.
I keep going back to the words of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”
That is the great challenge of a great society, and our social spending programs work to accomplish those goals. We cannot ignore the needs “of those who have too little” – or of the population as a whole – dismissing them as inflationary, wasteful, or reckless.
Thomas Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.