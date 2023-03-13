The saying “put your money where your mouth is” may soon be haunting the taxpayers of Florida and Texas. Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are on a crusade against “woke” capitalism by pressing investment banks to forgo their support for environmental, social, and governance practices known as ESG investing.
DeSantis’ strategy to alienate Wall Street banks could force his state to pay $4.3 million more on each billion dollars borrowed. Abbott has barred Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan from handling bond sales because of “their support for gun safety regulations and alternative energy.” Texans could be forking out an additional $1.9 million per billion dollars in bonds sold by resorting to smaller firms that charge more.
ESG investing is a frame of reference that helps stakeholders understand how a firm manages risks and opportunities around issues such as climate change, green energy initiatives, employee gender and diversity, and political contributions. ESG has been around for two decades and emerged from other historical movements that focused on health and safety issues, pollution reduction, and corporate philanthropy.
President Joe Biden’s Labor Department proposed last December updated rules that investment plan fiduciaries may — but are not required to — consider companies that prioritize climate change and other social issues. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler unveiled rules requiring publicly listed companies to disclose climate-related information. The Department of Labor views ESG policy as an integral part in the fight against climate change by easing restrictions on environmental and socially conscious retirement investing.
The rules are also meant to reverse course on Trump-era regulations the DOL says chilled fiduciary action. Biden previously issued two executive orders that required reviews of the former president’s handling of over one hundred climate-related rules his administration replaced, weakened, or removed. They include policies focused on clean air, water, wildlife, and toxic chemicals. In line with his anti-climate rhetoric, Trump called on the DOL to “suspend, revise, or rescind” ESG regulations and famously withdrew the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Many Republicans view the ESG initiative as overreach that would have a wide-ranging impact on hard-working Americans across all walks of life. Republicans and dozens of trade associations decry it as an effort to impose a social agenda on the more than 140 million Americans whose retirement plans are governed by standards set by the federal government. Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina, said, “Progressives are trying to do with American businesses what they already did to our public education system — using our institutions to force their far-left ideology on the American people.”
Opponents of ESG investing argue that it harms financial performance and contrasts with an investment approach that focuses on the maximization of financial returns to the investor. ESG funds could carry higher-than-average expense ratios costing investors up to 20% more. These funds screen out stocks considered either environmentally or socially harmful, which could range from fossil fuel companies to those which do not implement gender diversity quotas.
Some ESG investing companies have whipped up an objectionable practice known as greenwashing, where a fund over-inflates or lies about its environmental credentials to exploit the growing demand by investors to transition to more climate and social friendly investments. ESG is also seen as a culprit increasing inflation, dubbed as “greenflation,” resulting in higher energy prices and higher consumer costs.
Proponents view ESG-focused companies as having sustainability strategies which tend to have “better operational efficiency, cost savings, lower employee turnover, innovation, and risk management — all of which may help to increase shareholder value.”
According to Morningstar, a financial services company, “Over the 10-year period through 2019, funds considering ESG factors were able to outlast and outperform their conventional, non-ESG counterparts. ESG funds have also shown resilience during periods of heightened market volatility.”
To legislate ESG policy or not?: That is the question. Those who oppose, mostly Republican politicians and pundits, cite economic uncertainty and concern about antitrust violations, data reliability, and greenwashing. However, there may be a larger issue at hand lurking behind the anti-ESG movement, according to members of the think tank Universal Owner.
“Presenting climate denialism as a counter to ‘woke capitalism,’ which encompasses a number of liberal issues that tend to poll unfavorably with Republican voters, such as gun control or trans rights, is a means by which they can mask their vested interests in preserving the fossil fuel industry.”
Just recently, the Senate voted to block ESG investing by a margin of 50-46. President Biden plans to veto the vote. Siding with all the Republicans were Sens. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and (drum roll please) Joe Manchin III, D-West Virginia – both of whom are seeking re-election in states heavily reliant on fossil fuels. Contrary to evidence, Manchin dabbled in fear-mongering on Fox News with extremist bombast, “ESG by itself could just kill our economy.”
The 14th-century Spanish poet Juan Ruiz keenly observed, “Where money is the judge, the eye winks.” The oil and gas industry’s historic donations to the Republican Party far exceed those to the Democrats and financial ties between anti-ESG Republicans and the fossil fuel industry are being investigated. Two dozen Republican state treasurers have boycotted major investors due to their ESG efforts. The GOP’s threats to large investors siding with ESG policy could leave an indelible stifling black mark on efforts to curb climate change now and for future generations.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
