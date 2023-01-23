North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.