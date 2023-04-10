A recent article in the paper caught my eye. It was a small item, well into the paper, reported by the Associated Press.
“A Florida charter school principal has been forced to resign after a parent complained that sixth-graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art … ”
It turns out that the “pornography” in question is Michelangelo’s famous sculpture “David,” along with his painting, “Creation of Adam,” and Botticelli’s “Birth of Venus.”
Artists have long celebrated and depicted the human form, and, if you will, biblical works that were created “in His likeness.” In fact, the Catholic Church has a long history of commissioning great works of art that portray the human body in all of its glory. The Renaissance was a particularly fruitful period of artistic expression, including Michelangelo’s masterpiece in the Sistine Chapel, of which “Creation of Adam” is a part.
The article went on to say that “the ‘David’ statue’s nudity has been part of a centuries-old debate about art pushing boundaries and rules of censorship.” Perhaps, but it was also a part of the growing awareness of human anatomy and how it could be depicted in works of art during the 15th and 16th centuries.
What constitutes pornography? A basic definition seems to suggest any depictions of human anatomy that are “intended to stimulate sexual excitement rather than aesthetic or emotional feelings” (Merriam/Webster) fall into that category. While we can’t truly ascertain the artist’s intent from 1508, it seems clear that something going into the Sistine Chapel was not intended to “stimulate sexual excitement.” Rather these and so many similar images – on canvas, on altar pieces, in stained glass windows, and yes, in sculptures – were intended not to excite, but rather to enlighten and to teach.
Two other sets of parents asked that they be notified in advance if such lessons were planned so that, presumably, they could decide on the suitability for their children. That seems a reasonable request, honoring the spirit of parental involvement. Years ago, when I was an arts supervisor, a parent wrote to the school principal advising him that music ran counter to their religious beliefs, making a respectful request that her children not be required to attend weekly music classes. The principal and I agreed that we could, and that the accommodation was suitable and appropriate.
Far apart from that, however, is a parent’s rather narrow, prurient interpretation of classic works of art that have stood the test of time and are generally accepted as some of Europe’s finest. Should a parent, or a small group of parents, be able to dictate what the greater community of students should be learning? For their own child or children, perhaps, but not for everyone. Nor should they be dictating what books are on library shelves, or what curriculum design should be. Their “parental rights” aren’t school-wide, and when they cause the dismissal of staff for using historically, universally accepted content, that smacks of overreach.
Art is history, and history is art, music, drama, dance, and now media. They represent our times and document our human development. To leave out significant chunks because some, or a few, may find something about them offensive is in the long run detrimental to a comprehensive understanding of our past.
Some years ago, a parent visited the superintendent of the school district where I was teaching with a request to omit any discussion of the Civil War, because, as an African American, she found it offensive and denigrating. I would suggest that our general ignorance of the history of the African experience in North America has been far more offensive and destructive. As I’ve stated before, ignorance isn’t a virtue.
Florida and its governor, Ron DeSantis, give all appearances of taking giant leaps backward in terms of societal values, along with historical perspectives, and the appropriateness of school curriculum.
The very nature of art, and artistic expression, will always carry with it some elements of controversy. I think back to a class I was teaching, many years ago as part of an interdisciplinary high school history and arts course. I put up a slide of an artwork only to have a student announce from the back, “Hey, those little kids are naked!”
There were giggles, as one would expect. And I, too, thought the comment rather funny. I explained that those weren’t “little kids,” they were cherubs representing angels, and they were not naked but nude. I then explained the difference: They were artistic depictions with nothing “sexual” intended, and they were in the context of Renaissance art and religious beliefs. They were paintings commissioned by and located in a church.
Later on, we talked about Rubens’ depictions of the female form, particularly that larger-sized women emphasized wealth. They were intended to look, literally, “well fed.” Again, this was the new “naturalism” of the Renaissance, portraying humans as they really were, whether they were covered or uncovered.
Art is reality. There are some truly gruesome pictures that tell tales of history – for example, the famous picture of the executioner holding up the severed head of King Louis XVI of France, created during the French Revolution. Interestingly, had that picture been used as part of a history lesson, students would find it intriguing and fascinating. And I’m guessing barely a ripple would be heard from parents.
Many of us have seen some of the great paintings of the American Revolution era. Henry Pelham’s “Boston Massacre” was designed to incite the citizens of Boston and force the evacuation of British soldiers. And John Trumbull’s equally famous painting of the Battle of Bunker Hill depicting a bayonet coming at the dying Dr. Joseph Warren, intended not just to portray an important historical event, but also to unite the colonies in revolt.
Should we not mention those, or even discuss them because “war is ugly?”
Images from all eras become part of the collective conscience, all representing and illustrating historical time and place. Great works from the Renaissance are no different. They teach us so much about what people thought, valued, believed in, and cherished during the times they represent. They present beauty in form and style.
Pornography they’re not. They represent the finest artistic endeavors of their period, worthy of honored places in museums, castles, and cathedrals. Along with Shakespeare’s writings, Beethoven’s music, and Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural creations, they represent the highest points of artistic achievement and human thought.
As schools present this to students, we shouldn’t let parental ignorance stand in the way.
Thomas Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
