Eight-eight percent of Latinx and 85% of Black business owners stated that access to capital to keep their businesses going is a major concern.
Access and inclusion are the keys to financial success. It may not be explicit in our Constitution, but we believe all individuals regardless of their race, sex or national origin deserve, need access to the banking system; that access is the first step in every financial journey to owning a home, starting a business, financial independence and eventually a comfortable retirement. For too long, minorities have been denied opportunities to grow and thrive financially, contributing to the large wealth gap that exists in our state. This is unacceptable.
Partnerships between banks and municipalities play a critical role in driving economic growth and revitalization in local communities. The arrival of Reading Cooperative Bank’s newest and permanent branch in Lawrence at the end of last month represents a multi-year partnership based on understanding and embracing the unique challenges faced by city residents, largely Latino, in accessing capital and matching that unmet demand with a local institution that truly welcomes and understands the community and celebrates its cultural differences.
Long before any lease was signed, or shovel hit the ground, the team at Reading Cooperative Bank immersed themselves in the city’s vibrant culture. We became fixtures at local meetings, festivals and celebrations and held a series of focus groups, to better understand what was most important to the people of Lawrence. We delved into topics including why many locals distrust banks and cash checks at local stores that charge exorbitant service fees. We asked open-ended questions as to how we could bring better solutions and gain the confidence of the community. Although plans for the bank’s first location fell through, our commitment to the city never wavered.
Lawrence was on the brink of a dynamic economic revitalization when the pandemic hit. Several local businesses closed their doors, while others struggled to survive. Reading Cooperative Bank wrote over half of its total PPP loans to Lawrence residents and again worked with them to submit forgiveness applications with 100% of the PPP loans in Lawrence forgiven.
Digital platforms and multilingual services have been integral to our banking approach in Lawrence. Our staff is bilingual and mostly reside within the Greater Lawrence footprint. Accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that all residents have equal access to our services and the opportunity to obtain credit and improve their quality of life is important. By offering programs in multiple languages, we break down barriers and create an environment that turns check cashers into accountholders and borrowers.
The city has made tremendous strides in making Lawrence a safer, healthier, productive, and inclusive city. This progress is evident in every neighborhood and is recognized throughout the state. Our ambitious mission is to continue to invest in priorities that mean the most to residents including housing, youth and family service and financial literacy. Our administration has enthusiastically supported Reading Cooperative Bank’s efforts to make a deeper impact in our community – a true partnership between the public and private sectors.
The opening of Reading Cooperative Bank’s Lawrence branch is not just about bringing banking services to the community, it is about transforming lives and laying the foundation for a thriving city. We have seen the impact of our programs like the “no harm” checking account, which eliminates overdraft fees, and our credit builder program which helps individuals build credit while saving. We’re empowering residents to take control of their own financial futures.
As we move forward, we believe the opening of this branch will serve as a catalyst for change, not only in Lawrence but also inspiring other banks across the country to recognize the untapped potential of serving the underbanked. The growth and success of Lawrence will serve as a testament to the power of partnerships to address societal problems through our experience and creating products and services that meet the needs of the community; together, we can unlock tremendous opportunities for individuals and businesses.
Lawrence’s future is bright – you can bank on it.
Brian A. DePeña is mayor Lawrence and Julieann Thurlow is CEO of Reading Cooperative Bank
