As I read the accounts of hazing among football players at Haverhill High School, the effect on me, as a teacher of almost 40 years, was appalling. Then I read a companion opinion piece by Sports Editor Bill Burt, and I was struck by his misplaced concern for students at Lowell High School, who would have been playing Haverhill on Thanksgiving had administrators not canceled the season.
Let me clarify some things here. Yes, I do feel badly for students in Haverhill and Lowell. But, school leaders in Haverhill did exactly what they should have done, and needed to do, to send a strong message that students did something that is both traumatic to the victim, criminal on the part of the perpetrators, and negligent (and perhaps also criminal) on the part of the others who stood by and watched.
Bravo, Madame Superintendent and your administrative staff. Students need to be held accountable for their actions, and in this case with police reporting that the perpetrators were 18 or older, to be held accountable as adults.
The object of our concern and compassion must be the victim of the hazing, which involved sexual assault and aggression. While students at another school will miss a football game, they’ll get over it. However, the student who was victimized will carry psychological scars for years to come. They may never go away. We know this from studies of students who have been abused by priests, teachers, coaches, and other adults.
Make no mistake – this is not “boys will be boys.” and it was not a joke, though some who stood by may say so. No, it wasn’t. This young man will relive this incident over and over every time he walks into Haverhill High School, if he elects to go back. Further, he will face ostracism from other students, because they won’t understand and will pick sides.
Please don’t place concern, well-intended as it is, for the football players and the opposing teams above those for this boy. As I said, it’s just another football game, even if it has a little more importance as a tradition.
We all remember the late Joe Paterno, a great football coach who will forever be remembered for the Sandusky affair. He allowed a subordinate to do unspeakable things, even after he was informed of them, in order to protect his football program. With that, all of those wins go out the window. Down comes the statue and forever tarnished is his memory.
Similarly, Cardinal Law will be remembered in the annals of the Catholic Church for allowing priests to abuse children. He knew and his response was to cover it up and move them around, hoping it didn’t come to light.
We have seen victim after victim of sexually aggressive acts speak out about their struggles with alcoholism, substance abuse, chronic depression and anxiety. Even an isolated incident can have a profound impact.
Hazing typically happens among closely knit groups – sports teams, fraternities, and (dare I even say it?) – yes, marching bands. If in this case, the coaches were aware of what was going on, that’s criminal. If they didn’t know, they should have and that’s criminal negligence. Either way, they are charged first and foremost with teaching their students right from wrong, not just building football skills.
The students who watched are as guilty as the perpetrators, because their sense of peer pressure succumbed to those little voices in their heads, which we call conscience. That voice should have been waving red flags and sounding alarm bells that told them: “This is wrong.”
A round of applause to whoever reported the incident. If it was the victim, a standing ovation is due because that was an incredibly courageous thing to do.
No, Mr. Burt, there is much more to mourn and be concerned about than a lost football game. This is a human tragedy, and my thoughts go out to this young man. I’m guessing that he’ll need counseling to get past this, as maybe some of the other players will, too. and I know he’ll never again feel the same way about football, or being part of a team.
Thomas Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
