Capt. James A. Mulligan, Jr. (United States Navy) recently passed at the age of 96. He was born in Lawrence and had very strong ties to Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley. He went to Lawrence schools, graduated from Central Catholic High School, and began a training program with the Navy before the end of WWII.
He served as a naval aviator in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Between deployments, he graduated from Merrimack College as its valedictorian. He had carrier duty during the Bay of Pigs Invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis, and was on alert status to launch nuclear weapons on the order of the president.
While in Vietnam he was shot down and captured. He spent nearly seven years in captivity, often in solitary confinement and leg irons. Since he was uncooperative with his captors, Mulligan was removed from the Hanoi Hilton, and experienced starvation and torture in a place the prisoners of war called “Alcatraz.” He was one of the 11 men who received this most brutal treatment.
Mulligan was released Feb. 12, 1973: 50 years ago today. He was highly decorated with many honors, including the Silver Star with one gold medal.
Mulligan was a true American hero who responded to his nation’s call multiple times and suffered extensively because of his patriotism and duty. He was a man of faith and because of that faith and his devotion to his wife, Louise Mulligan, he survived his Vietnam ordeal. He found strength through his formative years in our city, our parochial schools, our churches, and his family. He leaned on this foundation when hope was a sliver and despair was at its peak.
He retired in Virginia Beach, Virgina, with Louise. She died six months ago and was a national leader in the wives’ effort to make their government more forthcoming about POWs. Our city dedicated “squares” to both Mulligans because of their exemplary service to our nation and the honor they bestowed on their native city. In 1973, the city sponsored a welcome home parade with press reports of over 100,000 people in attendance.
Lawrence remembers Capt. Mulligan. We are sad that he has passed, but we are proud to claim him as our son. In our city’s short and rich history, he has no peers.
Marc Laplante is the president of the Lawrence City Council.
