As the warm summer breeze sweeps through the river’s edge boardwalk, many eagerly await the event that brings people together like no other: The Longest Table. This all-inclusive gathering will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, and is a beloved Haverhill tradition for locals and visitors alike.
One individual stands out as the heart and soul of this remarkable event: Jennifer Matthews. She’s the driving force behind L’Arche Boston North and The Longest Table, which was voted the second-place 2022 Haverhill’s Best Event in the Haverhill Gazette, a sister paper to The Eagle-Tribune .
The Longest Table has sold out every year, and you may wonder about the nonprofit that brings our boardwalk to life every August over the past few years.
L’Arche was created in response to the inhumane conditions of large institutions where people with intellectual disabilities had been placed. It is documented that those living in many institutions experienced abuse, unclean conditions, a bleak environment without human contact and love, and without a future and purpose.
L’Arche emerged as a radical alternative to institutionalizing adults with intellectual disabilities. The group is committed to transforming lives and modeling a kinder, inclusive society where every life is equally valued. Its honorable mission across the globe is simple: to invite people with and without intellectual disabilities to build communities together.
L’Arche’s first home was in Trosly, France, in 1964. In 1969, the first L’Arche in North America opened in Canada. Now, L’Arche is present in over 38 countries across the world.
L’Arche Boston North began under the name Irenicon in the 1970s, formed by a group of parents in Haverhill. They united to provide their developmentally disabled children with a life of inclusivity and dignity. Irenicon was funded by these determined parents, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey.
Today, the success of L’Arche Boston North is evident in the lives of those it has touched. The closure of institutions paved the way for a new era of care that emphasizes community integration and independence. The achievements of L’Arche exemplify the positive outcomes that arise when we dare to embrace diversity and create supportive environments.
With improved healthcare and nurturing support systems, these remarkable individuals are now living longer, which poses new challenges for aging parents. Jen receives phone calls regularly from elderly parents who are worried about the future of their adult children with disabilities. They seek solutions to ensure their child will be properly cared for, even after they are gone.
I asked Jen about her dream for the future: If she were given a blank check, how would she shape our world?
Her response resonated deeply with the essence of L’Arche. She said she would foster connections, belonging, and love for all. She emphasized that everyone deserves to experience authentic relatedness and a sense of community.
The work of L’Arche pioneers a new way of creating inclusive communities in every neighborhood, addressing the global issue of loneliness. Loneliness, often overlooked as a public health concern, can be alleviated by the magic of bringing people together.
The Longest Table perfectly encapsulates this dream. It allows individuals to sit down with strangers, sparking new connections and a profound sense of happiness and belonging.
Jen and the L’Arche community are committed to eliminating isolation, not just for those with disabilities but for everyone in the community. Their efforts extend beyond disability advocacy, embracing the 1950s concept of neighborly love and knowing one’s neighbors.
As we reflect on the importance of community and genuine connections, it becomes clear that The Longest Table and L’Arche embody the spirit of these values. By activating various sectors in Haverhill, they create a shared purpose that brings people from all walks of life to the table.
The Longest Table and the L’Arche mission are a beacon of hope, reminding us that our greatest strength lies in our ability to come together.
So please, mark your calendar for Aug. 17 and prepare to be part of something extraordinary. Jen, L’Arche, and the vibrant Haverhill community in reaffirming our shared humanity and the unyielding desire for belonging.
Eva Montibello is an active member of various boards in Haverhill, the city from which she also writes.
