My wife, Adrienne, and I were looking through boxes in the attic when she picked up my WWF professional wrestling T-shirt. She immediately held it as far away from her body as possible and said, “Eww, this stinks. I’m throwing it out.”
Unbeknownst to her, this shirt had sweat on it from my favorite wrestler, Chief Jay Strongbow. The shirt had been retired after I attended a wrestling match at the old Boston Garden, when Chief Jay’s sweaty shoulder bumped into me on his way into the ring.
It was a memorable night as Chief Jay put the “unpredictable” Johnny Rhodes into his trademark sleeper hold, which in many parts of the civilized world is called a concussion. Johnny lost this and every match, making him very predictable.
Only the Chief twisting Johnnie’s head again could medically reverse this trademark sleeper hold. In many parts of the world this is referred to as further head trauma.
I grew up loving wrestling. I realized early in life that Yaz, Dewey and Rice would ultimately let me down, but pro wrestlers Tony Garea, Don Ho and my buddy Chief Jay would come through every time. One of my greatest personal moments with a sports icon came in the early 1980s while working as an usher at Showcase Cinema in Lawrence.
It was another typical, torture-filled day with six hours of the movie “French Lieutenant’s Woman,” which is the reason I can’t hear the words Meryl Streep without my pancreas hurting. I was busy working hard doing nothing when who walks into the cinema but Chief Jay himself.
Chief Jay didn’t have his traditional headdress on, nor was he carrying a tomahawk. But his bare feet, disheveled hair, ripped shirt and shorts proved he was the Legend. My manager quickly came up to me, as the Chief took a mere few steps into the cinema, and said to go “kick out the homeless guy.”
In shock, I cried, “Are you kidding, don’t you know that’s Chief Jay?”
I nervously watched my hero ignore the ticket booth and stumble into the theater to watch the half completed “French Lieutenant’s Woman.” Chief Jay dropped down in the middle of the theater and began to mumble out loud. I tried to interpret each incoherent word as if it was a secret code. Other patrons, not realizing the greatness in their presence and only seeing a rambling intoxicated man, left the theater to complain.
Suddenly, my manager grabbed me and said to “kick him out, now!” Just like George the Animal Steele did in a live-or-die steel cage match? I couldn’t do it. I told him you don’t kick out a legend, no matter the body odor.
Thankfully, Chief Jay didn’t like period pieces or Jeremy Iron’s overacting, and he stumbled out of the theatre. I quickly went up to him as he headed out the door and said, “Hey Chief Jay.”
He looked at me with those beautiful bloodshot eyes, and said words that have stayed with me over the years: ”Hey kid, you got any beer in the car?”
Being 15 years old, the question took me by surprise, but it was too late as he had begun walking through the parking lot. I stood outside and watched my hero amble off into the sunset — well, actually across the street to the Stadium Lanes bar — and my brush with greatness was over. and when I walked back inside, my job was too.
Back in the attic, I took my T-shirt and told my wife I’d take care of it. It’s now hidden away with my Justice League action figures and Battlestar Galactica lunch box. I probably don’t need to keep a ratty, old T-shirt to recall my childhood memories, but some people have skeletons in their closet. I have the scent of an idol.
