“He who has overcome his fears will truly be free.” – Aristotle
I’m trying to grasp the significance of FDR’s forewarning about fear in his 1933 inaugural address in which he stated, “Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” Apparently, part of his plan to declare war on the Great Depression involved arming the American people with a strong dose of phobophobia, or the fear of being afraid.
By 1933 the Depression had reached its depth, so Roosevelt related to the American people how crippling and debilitating fear could be if they let it rule their lives. FDR’s strategy worked like a Heimlich maneuver, effectively expelling a vicious cycle overwhelming the American people of fear begetting more fear, which could have predisposed recovery efforts to fail or have bad outcomes.
In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, then- President George W. Bush called for the American people to resist succumbing to the paralyzing effects of fear. “Freedom and fear are at war,” President Bush warned. “The terrorists’ goal is not only to kill and maim and destroy, but to frighten us into inaction.”
Fear is said to be the most powerful emotion known to humankind, even more powerful than love. Fear in humans is also a biological survival tool. Also known as the “fight or flight” impulse, it was designed to help us in threatening situations to either flee or fight our way out.
Fear is triggered in the most primitive part of our brain, the amygdala, which is responsible for alerting and protecting us from danger. For example, if you encounter a snake, or find yourself on the edge of a cliff, your amygdala will tell your body to move away to safety.
The body preps itself for the impending fight or flight by increasing the heart rate, which allows more oxygen to be pumped throughout the body, while the internal cooling mechanism of the body — the sweat glands — also accelerates.
Blood pressure and oxygen intake increase, and adrenaline and cortisone are released into the bloodstream. Long-time exposure to these chemicals and other related hormones can take a toll on the immune system, making it weaker and less able to fight off infections, viruses, or other illnesses.
During an episode of fear, the eyes will dilate, letting more light in for clearer vision, and muscles in the legs and arms will tighten in preparation for a physical fight, or arduous escape. Emotionally, it creates feelings of anxiety and hyper-awareness. These responses allow us to exert a great deal of physical energy quickly.
Being scared for an extended period, however, can lead to not only anxiety, but also depression, near-constant feelings of sadness, moodiness, and fatigue. Prolonged fear about a particular object or situation can eventually lead to a phobia of that object or situation.
“Perhaps one of the most detrimental bodily effects of fear is damage to the heart and cardiovascular system. Heightened fear on a long-term basis can eventually — after months or years — lead to serious heart problems. The organ becomes overworked and stressed from the constant bombardment of stress hormones and ceases to function properly,” according to a report by Jane E. Brody in the New York Times.
Fear can even negatively impact memory. The brain is so busy getting ready to fight or flee that it doesn’t record memories as effectively, and it often can’t concentrate on anything except the fear it is feeling.
Sounds like there is a lot going on in the mind and body during episodes of fear, whether they are in response to past, present or anticipated dangers. But what happens when someone is able to overcome a fear? When fear no longer becomes a limiting factor in accomplishing a goal?
According to the renowned author Tony Robbins, learning how to overcome fear is one of the most liberating pursuits one can undertake. A means to do this is by viewing fear as a piece of personal information instead of a threat to survival. The path to successfully overcome fear leads to opportunities for growth and change. I recently saw this in action with my mentee, Alan.
I enrolled Alan in swimming lessons at the new Big Blue Swim School at the Loop. I did this as a way for him to comply with a vow he made to himself and me when we were at Plum Island last August.
“I don’t want to come back here until I know how to swim,” he said.
I understood the seriousness of his words, since he had experienced nearly drowning in a pool just a few years before that left a formidable trauma embedded in his psyche.
His first lesson involved learning how to glide and kick while securely buoyed by a foam noodle belt and barbell. Alan would only go a few feet then quickly stop and anxiously stand up on the firm pool bottom. Attempts at gliding without holding on the barbell were disrupted by panic attacks provoking him to desperately cling onto a nearby lane divider. Little progress was made that day.
The second class looked like it was heading in the same direction. I went over to the manager to explain Alan’s fear of water and suggested looking at different approaches to help him along. Then the manager suggested I redirect my attention back to Alan’s class. He had just done an entire lap kicking and gliding on his own and was on his way to completing a second, all without stopping.
Fear was no longer in charge, Alan was. He emerged a brave young man having successfully triumphed over fear one terrifying step at a time. I could see an aura of self-confidence surrounding him as he beamed with pride over his accomplishment.
Alan summed up his well-deserved victory in a simple sentence, “I like to be in the water.”
Plum Island, here we come!
