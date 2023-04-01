North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain this morning. A slight risk of a thunderstorm for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.