Last year in September, NASA’s DART successfully impacted its asteroid target, the agency’s first attempt to move an asteroid in space. As a part of NASA’s overall planetary defense strategy, DART’s impact with the asteroid Dimorphos demonstrates a viable mitigation technique for protecting the planet from an Earth-bound asteroid or comet, if one were discovered.
But now we are undoubtedly faced with an ominous, blazing meteor headed straight at the Capitol and we might not have the wherewithal or even the will to thwart it. Not even if we are hurtling toward an extinction-level event for American democracy.
A Trump restoration would trash democracy, ransack the rule of law, and ultimately shatter the nation. He is uniquely dangerous, having proved himself more corrupt, divisive, and erratic than even the worst of our recent presidents.
Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times wrote, “He is offering himself as the quasi-mystical embodiment of his supporters’ will, glorifying the violence of Jan. 6, and promising ‘retribution’ against enemies who make up half the country.”
Trump is a sociopath extraordinaire whose criminality and lack of moral responsibility and social conscience empower him to install a darkly dystopian, authoritarian vision for America. He has masterfully removed all constraints on the presidency, thrown fair play out the window, and willingly put violence on the table.
Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason magazine, opined, “Nobody stimulates the polarized, tribal, panicky parts of the American political psyche like Trump. He is what you get when you unmoor a standard-issue Republican from any commitment to constitutional limits on the powers of the executive.”
Now mired in the quicksand of state and federal indictments and possible prison time, Trump is slowly pulling himself free by holding on to the branches of support extended by his loyal co-saboteurs and supporters. He could effectively stay out of prison and return to the oval office where he will likely attempt to finagle laws to keep himself in power indefinitely.
Trump’s pattern of presidential criminality has accelerated the deterioration of our democracy to intolerable levels, which presents us with a stark conundrum. The longer he is politically visible and viable, the more he is defended, the more he is glorified, the harder it will be for us to exit his nefarious ways and means. It could very well be that we’re stuck with him as long as the alienating, distrusting, polarized, and frustrating conditions that made his rise possible continue to exist.
David Axelrod wrote in the Atlantic, “Over time, Trump has worked to discredit and demean any institution that raises inconvenient truths or seeks to hold him accountable for his actions — not just media, but law enforcement and the election system itself.”
Many in the Republican Party have shown an outright refusal to criticize or condemn Trump, there’s too much political capital to forfeit by going down that rabbit hole. Now their ‘soup du jour’ is the view that rules and laws are legitimate only when they allow for the concentration of power in Republican hands. For the Republicans, Trump is a savior, a Joan of Arc if you will, who is giving his party what they have been building toward for nearly half a century.
The spice of Trump’s parlance is his demagoguery, strafing public discourse with the most vile and threatening language. He uses words to ingratiate himself with his supporters and secure their compliance, neutralize his opponents, and transform his enemies into “things” unworthy of fair treatment. Trump’s habits of being vague, anarchical, or just plain wrong — all of which seem disqualifying to his critics — are actually a source of his strength.
Jonathan V. Last, editor of the Bulwark, stated, “But watch how Trump demagogues very accessible issues: inflation, war, economic uncertainty (like bank failures). He’s not in the weeds with ESG-DEI-CRT gobbledygook. He is a much more skilled demagogue than anyone in the race.”
Until we decode how Trump twists rhetoric and inconvenient truths to his advantage, we will have little chance of controlling the uncontrollable leader. The overarching thrust of Trump’s rhetorical and political strategies is to short-circuit independent thinking and form a political community based on compliance rather than persuasion. Once he achieves compliance among his followers, he no longer needs their consent to do what he wants to do.
“Ground control to Major Tom, your circuit’s dead, there’s something wrong, can you hear me Major Tom?”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
