I’ve noticed the often-compatible words “equity” and “equality” seem to be more entrenched now as riled adversaries are further stoking intractable political and social divisions on everything from education, climate, and justice, to health and democracy. Given that equality means the state of being equal, and equity adds the element of justice or fairness, why is there such rancor over two words that together form the bedrock of our society?
One reason the usage of the word equity has escalated is due to growing turmoil about social and racial justice, and a desire for fair treatment for marginalized communities and historically oppressed groups such as LGBTQIA, Black, and Indigenous people. Education has emerged as just one of several battlefronts where equity is on the defensive, especially since it has been vilified as part of “woke” activism.
A feud between equality and equity erupted into a political battle in 2021, when California’s public school system became embroiled in a dispute over proposed changes to its math curricula and leveled classes. The initiative sought to remedy disparities in performance and learning among minority and low-income students, and to foster more inclusive classrooms for K-12 students.
The draft emphasized grouping together students with different levels of preparation through the 10th grade. The framework also builds on the state’s existing push toward integrated math, which supplants the traditional sequence of math instruction from computation to calculus. The new approach would introduce and bring together concepts from all areas early on to solve real-world math problems.
Proponents defend the changes as a campaign for more thoughtful, inclusive educational practices, and ultimately a civil-rights issue. The changes are in addition to existing strategies designed to enhance educational equity, such as speech therapy, counseling, specialized reading programs, and in-school behavioral support.
“There’s this perception that equitable education means everybody finishes in the same place, and I don’t think that’s true at all,” said Kate Eisele, a secondary science teacher. “In education, equity really means trying to give students the support and the resources they need so they can live up to their potential and have access to all of the opportunities that a public education is supposed to provide.”
But critics denounce the revisions as an effort to infuse school curricula with political rhetoric, and their concerns primarily revolve around the word equity. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose state education curricula is undergoing similar revisions, criticized the inclusion of equity and advocated instead for promoting educational equality.
Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen joined Giafonte in criticizing equity’s addition to the code alleging that “the new language would lower student performance standards by encouraging equal student outcomes at a lowered common denominator and expose K-12 schools to a damaging political agenda.”
Some critics have even characterized the change as a Trojan horse for sneaking critical race theory into schools and subjecting teachers to politically charged language.
Outside the realm of education, equity has been defined and interpreted differently. In the context of racial justice, organizations such as the nonprofit Race Forward define equity as “a process of eliminating racial disparities and improving outcomes for all people.” On the social justice front, the National Academy of Public Administration views equity as “a matter of fairness and justice being reflected in public policy.”
President Joe Biden signed an executive order that “pursues a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality. Affirmatively advancing equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity is the responsibility of the whole of our government.”
Will equity effectively help students adapt to the realities of the perpetually changing world around them? Will equity allow them to be better informed to make better choices, and most importantly, to understand that their future will be guided by how well they make those choices?
Or can teaching diversity, equity, and inclusion be a euphemism for a political agenda premised on inculcating kids with inconvenient truths about race? Miranda Devine, a conservative journalist, contends that equity could serve as a catalyst for class struggle and social upheaval.
“Equity is the DNA of Marxism and everything bad that flows from it,” she said.
I’d prefer to remove any stigma and innuendo attached to equity and take an unbiased approach as expressed by Tim Wise, an activist and author.
“If we don’t figure out a way to create equity, real equity, of opportunity and access, to good schools, housing, health care, and decent paying jobs, we’re not going to survive as a productive and healthy society.”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
