Comedian and late-night host Stephen Colbert, in his earlier show, “Colbert Report,” brought the term “truthiness” to the lexicon. It refers to information that gives the outward appearance of accuracy and logic, without actually being true. Perception becomes reality. News networks have been accused of biases on both the left and right, and full disclosure – many strive for fairness and balance while others, well, don’t. I know that I’d like to think that what I’m seeing, hearing, and reading from a variety of sources is based on verifiable facts and is statistically accurate.
A few years back, a reporter from a local news outlet asked a group of young people, “How often do you read or watch the news?” Of the five interviewed, only one did, and only because his mother turned it on. He’d watch with mixed attention. Another got his from Twitter. (I suspect that TikTok has overtaken it as a “news outlet.”) Still another watched “only the important stuff,” and the others admitted that they didn’t watch or follow the news at all. These were, at the time, young citizens rapidly approaching voting age.
Back in the old days of television journalistic integrity, we trusted Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather, Tom Brokaw, Huntley and Brinkley, and many others to provide us with factual, accurate happenings of the day. We trusted that they’d done their research and they’d reported without prejudice what the evidence told them. Multiple sources, corroborating testimony, documentation.
These days, however, in the era of “conservative” and “liberal” news outlets, “fake news,” and “the media is the enemy of the people,” all of that trust we had for factual reporting has largely disappeared. Social media and slanted reporting seem, sadly, to have replaced factual and accurate information. People pick and choose the news that fits their biases and perspectives. My grandfather had a joking expression for this. He’d say, “My mind’s made up. Don’t confuse me with facts.”
This isn’t a new phenomenon, of course. What we often refer to as the Civil War, or the War Between the States, has in parts of the country (and perhaps still is) been called the War of Northern Aggression. That puts a definite spin on our history from 1861-65, designed to lend authenticity and validation to the “Lost Cause.” One thinks we’ve moved past this issue, and yet in my community’s Old Home Day parade in August, the Republican senatorial candidate was followed by a truck bearing the Confederate flag.
On the international stage, evidence tends to suggest that Vladimir Putin is still quite popular in Russia, and he’s sticking with the theme that the war in Ukraine is defensive, and his recent spate of “elections” are his evidence. He has a right to rebuild the old USSR. The world, with the exception of China, isn’t buying it. And speaking of China, it is boldly declaring its sovereignty over Taiwan, an island over which it hasn’t held any authority in 80 years.
In the United States, the last presidential election was either “legitimate” or “stolen,” depending on the person to whom you speak. Evidence that voter fraud was rampant doesn’t exist, and dozens of court cases have affirmed it. But some people, even some in positions of power, persist.
“Don’t confuse me with facts.” What is true? Three of the last four Supreme Court nominees, current justices now, told the Senate Judiciary Committee in its hearings that Roe v. Wade was “established law.” Then they voted to overturn it. Were they being untruthful just to be confirmed?
And what about climate change? Is this really happening or is it still just an “unproven theory,” as some tell us? With the west going up in flames and record-strength hurricanes slamming into the Southeast and moving up the coast, perhaps what the climate scientists have been telling us for decades wasn’t far off. Unfortunately, there are a whole host of new climate change believers in the victims of Hurricanes Ian and Fiona.
Much of our news comes in soundbites and snippets. A tweet here, a news alert there. Some detail, bits of information or a headline that grabs our attention. Can’t we take the real news, reading a full newspaper article? No, we condense it to a short clip and imagine what the rest must be. Has that great line from Col. Jessup (Jack Nicholson) in “A Few Good Men,” “You can’t handle the truth!” become a reality? People seem to be increasingly overwhelmed by issues and information. Some use avoidance as means of defense. If they don’t acknowledge what’s happening around them, it simply doesn’t exist. Others pick and choose the issues and solutions that best fit their views and personal philosophies
If we are to function as a democracy, where everyone has a legitimate voice and to grow as a civilization, we must be able to read or hear accurate information, discern the inaccurate, and really understand the implications of what we are taking in. Now, more than ever, we need to make sure that there is truth and integrity in what we’re reading and writing, not just someone’s beliefs and prejudices masquerading as fact.
An informed population is a must in 21st century America. Expressing differing points of view leads to timely discussions, peaceful resolutions, and workable solutions. We owe it to ourselves to determine the accuracy of every piece of information and every bit of knowledge upon which we form opinions, not just whether on the surface they seem reasonable. Only then can we call ourselves a truly informed citizenry.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. He is a regular contributor to The Eagle-Tribune’s Opinion pages. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.