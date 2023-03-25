The recent Supreme Court decision allowing parents to sue school systems that push students through when those students only have middle or elementary school skills was a cannon shot that broke the rudder.
The decision is correct. The problem has been going on since I was a teacher 20 years ago. But let’s hope the ones least able to do anything about it — the teachers — are not scapegoated again. The problem lies with those most able to make changes but most unwilling: central school administrations and their administrative cohorts.
For decades children have been growing into high-schoolers reading at middle-school levels. Their math skills for simple arithmetic require a calculator!
They get stuck at minimum-wage jobs that don’t require professional skills. They might become nonvoters and not contribute to the community since most of their time is spent working. The knowledge base is low. As adults they may have trouble understanding a simple commentary like this.
Many students with learning disabilities small and large are provided individual learning plans that are legally binding. That is, if a child has motivation problems or mild attention issues, he is often provided with extra support personnel, also known colloquially as a teacher’s aide or paraprofessional.
Because people do not want to substitute, and the fact that qualified substitutes are hard to come by, these “paras” are often asked to substitute. Hence, they are taken away from the child in need of support. That’s a common practice most parents are not even aware of and most districts don’t want to acknowledge.
It’s a lose/lose proposition: The child needing services doesn’t get them. The para, often without a college degree, finds him or herself trying to be teacher for the day without having teacher credentials, without knowing the content area, and unable to cope with the undisciplined malevolent and mischievous students of which many classrooms have at least one.
Also, subtle pressures are put upon teachers to pass students along. After all, a 14-year-old with the academic skills of a 10-year-old cannot be placed in fourth grade. School is also about socialization. The teacher has no choice: Keep the student behind and face parental wrath or, worse yet, be “put on trial” and examined. Hence, the teacher is put upon to provide unrealistic solutions to remediate a child who has fallen so far behind that only drastic heavy-duty intervention will help.
This seldom happens. So the student is pushed along.
Imagine a child with a hearing problem who lacks support on a given school day. The day is lost for that child.
Even a child with “mild” ADHD who does not have someone motivating him and guiding him can have his school day degenerate into chaos.
The teacher, already overwhelmed with half the class having some sort of learning, emotional, or discipline problems, throws his or her hands in the air. I know I did, and that was 20 years ago.
Imagine: Out of 20 students, 10 have educational plans. These are students with emotional, behavioral, psychological and learning disabilities. There are always discipline problems, too. No wonder people avoid teaching.
Administrators set impossible expectations for the teacher, likely realizing these expectations are impossible. But putting them on paper covers the trail. Whether the trail is followed becomes irrelevant until an 18-year-old goes to graduate and can’t because he has middle or elementary skills. It has lawsuit written all over it.
Sadly, parents are often unaware of these machinations. Single parents are just trying to get back and forth to work. Exhausted, they find limited time to devote to what happened at their child’s school on a given day.
Solutions? Plenty.
First, hire qualified substitute teachers who should be paid nearly $250 a day. They are out there. But not for what they are paid now. Former teachers have master’s degrees, some two.
Second, if a child has an auditory problem, hire an audiologist to be with him or her throughout the day. If a child has ADHD, hire someone who has experience and training in the area, not an aide with a high-school diploma who has never worked with such children.
Third, discipline, discipline, discipline. The time of coddling maliciously mentally unstable children must cease.
Unstable or undisciplined students cause lost learning time for everyone. Principals and their assistants must not allow delusions of young children or fabrications of lying older students. They must not allow stealing from, swearing at, or assaulting others — let alone doing it to teachers.
Don’t hire a “behaviorist” with a few community college courses to work with a 12-year-old with a history of assaultive behavior, or an autistic child. Hire a qualified person. Judging from administrative salaries, there is plenty of money.
Finally, parents, parents, parents! Where are you? Sometimes the most undisciplined students have the most difficult parents whose reply to the school is, “No, not my child! Why isn’t the school doing something!”
Haverhill resident Michael Veves taught for 20 years. He has a master’s degree from Lesley College and one from the University of Arkansas. He has published articles about education, teaching, and school policy.
