The decision not to carry through on a lawsuit against the Haverhill Teachers Association for last October’s strike, a move spearheaded by the School Committee, was excellent.
Job actions like a work stoppage, a “strike” by any other name, especially by teachers, are always remembered and seldom forgiven.
I remember helping lead a strike by Lowell teachers in 1988. It was not pleasant.
Union leaders get threatened with arrest, are called names, and face any other number of abuses while wondering what awaits around the corner.
In my day, most of the issues confronting teachers and management were related to monetary matters: My first teaching job in 1982 paid, if I remember, $12,000 with two master’s degrees and bilinguality!
By the time I left, we had finally reached pay commensurate with years of study, mine having increased nearly five-fold. But that took 20 years. I’d had enough and retired early in favor of turning my hobby of all things equestrian into a business.
Teachers are our best defense for an educated citizenry. Yet they are buffeted about, made the scapegoats, approached with hostility. The behaviors teachers endure from youngsters is often astounding. The parental response is often, “No! Not my child!”
Teachers strike when they feel all options are gone. That a teacher strike would occur in Haverhill was not only inevitable but a “no-brainer”: bullying from parents and kids, missteps by administrators, and rampant false allegations of misconduct had finally taken a toll.
Teacher union presidents go through turmoil as a result of a strike. Tim Briggs, a man I admire, had to run the gamut: He worked full time and tended to the nearly 1,000 union members. He told me something about having constant issues to address daily, never mind the recalcitrant students l saw when I subbed in his classroom.
Tim is not only a math whiz, he can also do carpentry, knows his American and world history, can talk philosophy and psychology, and would make a good attorney. His time had come when he led the strike giving courage to the “courageous-less.”
But special kudos go to School Committee members to drop their suit against the teachers. It never fails to surprise me how people want to punish teachers unions and unions in general: those people most in need of job protection like minimum wage workers, day laborers, and Republican red-staters endure the highest percentage of labor rights abuse.
Yet they bash unions, vote for Trump who made an art of stiffing workers, and vote for leaders who oppose minimum-wage increases, oppose family leave, vote against Medicaid enhancement, and against food supplements for children.
By voting to drop the lawsuit, it’s now possible to spend valuable time recruiting teachers, deciding on curriculum matters, providing for better training, and, most of all, providing safety and security for any school personnel.
Just maybe after decades of problems, Haverhill can now focus on fixing the problems that have plagued its schools.
Make no mistake: A municipality is judged by the quality of its schools. Want a healthy business climate? Provide educated workers.
Want higher property values? Attract educated professionals.
Want safer neighborhoods? Teach respect for fellow human beings.
Want an attractive city with a commitment to the arts? Start with your schools.
Our schools will always be the secret to our success or failure. Our teachers will either be allowed or not allowed to fulfill the mission
Michael Veves is a retired teacher who has substituted nearly 1,000 times. He has written about education for decades. He earned a master’s degree in English from the University of Arkansas and another from Lesley College in Cambridge.
