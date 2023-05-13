“If I have made one kid feel better about himself or herself by reading my stories and hearing my journey, I could not be prouder. This shows kids with or without disabilities can make their dreams come true if they believe in themselves and work hard.”
John R. Miller, a 22-year-old Methuen native diagnosed with autism at age 5, made that pronouncement following the publishing of his second book that focuses on the power and magic of friendship and the positive message of having a good and kind heart.
Ms. Sherry Cerino, founder of Ella’s Way, an enterprise dedicated to children’s education in diversity and disability awareness, acceptance, and inclusion, was instrumental in getting John’s two books published. “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work with John and guide him toward his goal of publishing his first book. Helping John was at the core of our Ella’s Way mission of acceptance and inclusion. He had a story to tell, and it was one worth telling!”
Ms. Cerino, a retired RN with over 40 years of nursing experience in hospital and community settings, founded Ella’s Way in 2013. While caring for patients in Pediatrics, Maternal Child Health, Intensive Care, Long Term Care, Special Needs and Rehabilitation, she has worked with many culturally diverse children and adults with medical needs and disabilities, developing her strong passion for respect and tolerance of differences.
The idea for Ella’s Way surfaced on Bar Harbor’s shoreline as Sherry and her fiancé observed children picking up stranded starfish at low tide and returning them to the water. Those random acts of kindness inspired Sherry to tap into her lifelong desire to write children’s picture books that support childhood conversations on diversity appreciation, disability awareness, kindness, and inclusion.
Ella’s Way provides unique picture books, school presentations, and classroom packages that teach young children that friends come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and abilities. Ella, the main starfish character in Sherry’s first book, “Ella & the All-Stars”, is also an acronym for Early Learning Leads to Acceptance.
Research shows that a child’s formative years (0- 8 yrs.) are a potent time when it comes to defining who a child is and who they will become in future life. These formative years are when the brain and neurobiological development are the fastest after birth and they have a lasting impact on children’s physical development, mental development, and success in life.
Young adults who are bullied as a child have an increased risk of mental health difficulties, including generalized anxiety, panic disorder, depression, loneliness, and school avoidance. Young victims of bullying also are prone to short-term effects such as low self-esteem, difficulty sleeping, and even self-harm or suicidal thoughts.
Young bullies are more likely to be aggressive and act out in other ways. They’re also more likely to feel less positive about the future and develop antisocial personality disorders as adults. Children who are both bullies and bullied tend to struggle the most as adults. These children have the highest rates of anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, and substance abuse, compared to children who are victims or bullies only.
Consider these facts about bullying which underscore the need for addressing its devastating effects at an early age: (source- ellasway.com)
77% of students have reported being the victim of bullying.
Children with disabilities are 2-3 times more likely to be bullied than their non-disabled peers. The type of bullying varies according to the disability.
160,000 children miss school every day due to fear of attack or intimidation by other students.
1 out of every 10 students that drops out of school does so because of repeated bullying.
Harassment and bullying have been linked to 75% of school shooting incidents.
Suicide rates among 10–14-year-olds have increased by 50% over the last 3 decades.
Nearly 9 out of 10 LGBT students report being verbally harassed at school because of their sexual orientation.
All the books offered in Ella’s Way have special characters with physical disabilities or atypical characteristics, but also special abilities fashioned with appreciation and acceptance. Ella the starfish, the principal character in ‘Ella & the All-Stars’, is biracial and must contend with getting lost on an island inhabited by bullying crabs. She is rescued by a checkered-shell turtle and later, when in the sights of hungry sharks, gets protected by a one-eyed seahorse. A one-clawed lobster manages to untangle Ella when she gets caught in a fish net and an old, bespectacled pelican finally flies her home to Starfish Lagoon.
Ms. Cerino recognized that there needed to be more boots on the ground to expand Ella’s Way mission. She believed that teaming up and forming a collaboration with world-wide, like-minded children’s book authors would achieve that goal. These books are included in Kindness Corner Starter Kits, created to help school libraries establish a designated yet portable space for celebrating books related to diversity awareness. This space also offers a safe haven for children to talk about differences.
Over 30,000 children in 25 states have been privileged to experience the books and activities through the mission of Ella’s Way that promotes kindness and acceptance of differences. An integral part of Ella’s Way mission reads: “With educating young children about the concepts of diversity and disability, they will be more accepting of differences as they begin to form friendships.”
In John R. Miller’s first book, “Adventures in Handom”, General Arnold is poised to turn the good people of Handom into evildoers by giving them “badness juice”. His brother, General Hank, returning from a journey, surprises everyone by running to hug his brother who was lacking “goodness juice” because he knew that hugging would break his wicked spell. The book ends with “General Hank and General Arnold rule together as brothers, so that the power of love and goodness always shines down on Handom.”
Imagine, all the people, living life in peace …
Information about Ella’s way, located in North Andover, MA, can be found at www.ellasway.com and scerino@ellasway.com.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.