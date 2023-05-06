Change is hard. It forces us out of that comfortable and familiar place and pushes us into new and unfamiliar realities. Two huge changes resulted from the 2020 election season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the redistricting process. Ultimately, we are better for it.
First, the Massachusetts Legislature, the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, and local election officials responded to the pandemic during an important election year by enacting and implementing temporary voting accommodations to allow people to vote without risking exposure to COVID. This meant a combination of absentee voting with no excuse needed — mail-in voting and early voting in the week or two weeks before an election, allowing voters to cast their ballot in-person without the crowds of Election Day. These voting options were so popular that turnout actually increased for the 2020 election, and despite some unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, the majority of citizens clamored for these practices to continue. As a result, the legislature passed the VOTES Act in 2022, making mail-in voting and early voting permanent and providing greater ballot access for the elderly and disabled, working people, and students.
At the same time, the Census took place in 2020. Our Constitution requires that congressional, state, and local districts be redrawn every 10 years based on the Census count. and in this redistricting process, for the state Legislature, Massachusetts leaders made the bold decision to reconfigure districts to create 13 new majority-minority districts in the House and two in the Senate, bringing the total to 33 majority-minority House districts and five majority-minority Senate districts. The work of the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting met with great success at the ballot box, resulting in the most diverse newly elected class of legislators in Massachusetts history: Of 22 new state representatives and five new senators elected in 2022, half are people of color.
Why does this matter? Massachusetts has become increasingly more diverse. Over the past 10 years, the population grew by 7.4 % , with Asian, Hispanic and Black populations increasing. Yet too many majority-minority populations have never been represented by people who look like them.
Representation matters; it is vital that growing “minority” populations have the electoral power to vote in legislative leaders who best understand the needs of their communities. Now, for the first time, the city of Lawrence has a Hispanic state senator. Brockton, Plymouth, Chicopee, and the 9th Norfolk district also voted in legislators of color, increasing the diversity in both political parties.
These new districts have already proven to have a long-lasting impact on our ability to attract and elect more diverse leaders, and will lead toward greater diversity in the Legislature as incumbents retire or leave the Statehouse and new leaders from underrepresented communities run for office. New voices bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions that serve the needs and solve problems for a broader electorate. These new leaders will have a long-lasting impact on the breadth of bills that are introduced, make it to a vote, and become law in Massachusetts.
Between the VOTES Act and the new Redistricting Plan, Massachusetts has made great strides in ensuring voters have greater access to the ballot box – and that the leaders elected reflect the changing demographics of our state. We still have work to do – 2022 didn’t see any new Asian American and Pacific Islander legislators elected, and women still only make up 30% of the Legislature. But I’m proud to live and serve in a state that’s not afraid to make the changes we need to become a more accessible, fair, and inclusive society.
Change may be hard — and not always popular — but it is essential for progress in our democracy.
