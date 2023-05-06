As of last June, 84 bills filed in 26 states have set in motion a movement to expand parents’ rights in schools. On March 1 of this year, Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Louisiana, introduced a federal bill titled the “Parents’ Bill of Rights Act,” which focuses on transparency around education practice, content, and resources.
There are five major tenets in the bill that give parents rights to make decisions regarding their children’s education. They would have the right to “review curriculum, speak at school board meetings, know how school budgets are being spent, protect their children’s privacy, and know what measures schools are taking to keep students safe.”
The Parents Bill of Rights Act amends two federal education laws – the 1965 Elementary and Secondary Education Act and the 1974 General Education Provisions Act – to allow parents to review certain materials and activities in classrooms. Parents are already legally able to direct the upbringing and education of children under their control per the 1925 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Pierce v. Society of Sisters.
This movement is gaining significant ground in Florida, where parents are empowered to remove books, films, even whole classes that threaten to expose their children to material that might make them uncomfortable.
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nuñez called this “prioritizing education, not indoctrination.”
“We will always fight to protect our children and parents from this Marxist-inspired curriculum,” she said.
Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Oregon, introduced a counter resolution called ”The Bill of Rights for Students and Parents,” which focuses on the significance of inclusive public education to democracy. This bill aims to provide well-rounded education that includes not just arts and humanities, but attention to children’s mental health and well-being through sufficient school counselors.
Bonamici’s bill promotes teaching American history that includes both its difficult and encouraging elements, and calls for schools to be welcoming and supportive to all families and students, including those with disabilities and belonging to the LGBTQI+ communities.
Certainly there is a need for deep dialogue between schools and families, a key component of building relational trust. However, one of our biggest threats to improved family-school collaboration is the growing antagonism parents are using to engage with educators and schools.
Vitriol, name calling, and personal attacks of teachers, librarians, principals, and school board members are on the rise, and it undermines the very goal activist parents want: more collaboration. Combative approaches to wage political and cultural wars on school grounds are decidedly unhelpful to the type of family-school collaboration that robust evidence shows makes education better, and helps our children.
In school communities where there are trusting relationships among adults — parents or caregivers, teachers, and school leaders — students do better, a lot better. A longitudinal study of 400 Chicago elementary schools illustrates the central role of relational trust in building effective education communities.
“Parent-school relationships that were characterized by respect, personal regard, integrity, and competence were one of the key drivers of improving academic outcomes and student well-being,” according to the study. “Schools with low levels of relational trust went nowhere, making virtually no improvements in student learning across the decade it was studied.”
Even before the recent book bans, masking debates, and critical race theory wars, there has been a strong movement advancing parental engagement in education spanning several decades. But the present adversarial movement has become a grave cause for concern for many educators and advocates for equity in schools, who worry the policies give conservative and often white parents an outsize voice and deepen divides between public schools and those they serve.
To foster better family-school relationships, actors at all levels have a role to play. Parents and families should stow their hostility and instead assemble to engage constructively with schools. But in turn, educators need to step up to do their part in fostering trust.
“Teacher training institutions and the education departments that oversee them can prioritize family-school collaboration by requiring training of education professionals in effective partnership approaches,” the aforementioned study states.
A superintendent of a rural school district in southwestern Pennsylvania recently used one of these approaches, titled the Conversation Starter Tool, to develop the district’s new three-year vision and plan. This method facilitated defining and mapping the beliefs and perceptions of parents, teachers, and students about education.
“I was nervous,” he confessed. “But once the discussion focused on their hopes and dreams for young people, the tension in the room dissipated and it became productive and rewarding to chart a vision with families, students, and educators together.”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
