Words wield power. They form a fecund medium that carries our thoughts, ideas, feelings, and intentions. Words possess energy capable of shifting mindsets, as well as motivating and inspiring individuals and multitudes.
Words enable us to manage our state of being, how we process the world we live in, and how we connect with others. Our beliefs are architects of our experiences, holding blueprints drawn in words directing us through life’s cornucopia of possibilities and opportunities.
While visiting a friend, I noticed a slogan etched on a small blackboard in the kitchen: ‘Find the bliss.’ This seemingly positive affirmation struck me as somewhat misleading. Embedded in ‘find the bliss’ is an implication that bliss is something external to be discovered, rather than an internal state of mind that deserves to be felt.
‘Find the bliss’ rings similar to the popular proverb ‘the light is at the end of the tunnel,’ implying that one should never give up because there is bliss to be found after long periods of despair or difficulties. This notion sets up bliss more as a reward that is gifted at the end of the journey, as opposed to a bliss that faithfully accompanies along the way. I’d prefer to change the slogan to ‘the light is inside the tunnel’ which turns out to be a fair way to think about bliss.
Of course, a job promotion or raise, family trip, spending time with friends, trekking in the great outdoors – all of this can be blissful. Still, these experiences are nevertheless transitory. Bliss flows and grows from a wellspring of internal factors that firmly encode it into our emotional, social, and cognitive conceptions.
The emotional component of bliss is an innate constant state of joy, an unperturbed contentment residing in the soul that transcends external stimuli. The social component, based on a deep sense of connection with others, opens up and facilitates positive social relationships. The cognitive component endows an individual with a capability to interpret everyday events with optimism.
Bliss and happiness are regarded as synonyms, but happiness is more like a temporal bliss, a pleasant emotional state affected by conditions such as job satisfaction, educational level, family, friends, money, or physical activity. Bliss, on the other hand, can be considered a supreme embodiment of happiness, a sense of fulfillment and steadfast contentment.
Happiness confers a variety of benefits to human life that include improving physical and mental health, boosting sleep quality, decreasing levels of stress hormones, better cardiovascular functioning, enhanced compliance with life events, a strengthened immune system, improved quality of life, and increased life satisfaction.
What are some factors that can help cultivate internal bliss? Focusing on the positives rather than the negatives associated with things influencing us is a good start. Practicing gratitude helps us experience more positive emotions, decreases depression, improves our relationships, and makes us feel better about ourselves. Thinking of ourselves as our best boss, or our best friend, can help to treat ourselves in a kinder, fairer way.
Practicing mindfulness can help manage emotions and reactions and cultivate compassion for ourselves and others. Appreciating our work, our life, and our accomplishments is a means to acknowledge our own positive features. We can replace criticism and comparison with acceptance and appreciation, and take the opportunities to reflect on our strengths.
I’m going to suggest that my friend make a simple change to ‘find the bliss’ and sample the potential within ‘feel the bliss.’ These words affirm the presence of bliss inside, instead of insinuating it ought to be found somewhere outside.
No longer is the light of bliss positioned to be anxiously sought at the end of the tunnel of her aspirations, but rather it awaits inside in lighted companionship.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
