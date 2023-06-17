What a lucky boy I was growing up with such a great dad.
Born in Lowell, James “Jim” Veves was well liked by all who met him. (What faults he had, overlooked now, I probably — unawares — mimic, making me a true chip off the old block.)
From the time I was a small child, Dad started putting money away for college for me.
“I don’t care if you find a job after college. You are going there to discipline yourself intellectually and learn personal responsibility,” he would say. “Working at a cash register will not improve your mind. Nor do I want you driving and selling vacuum cleaners.”
Indeed.
Besides his investment in my education, Dad made sure I focused my unbounded energy on sports: I still remember the 1967 Red Sox team members, the NHL Original Six, the first all-Black starters for the Celtics, and Babe Parilli and Gino Capelletti. (The New York Giants would always be my first love as there was no America Football League to speak of. Y.A. Tittle anyone?)
But something Dad did for me would reap immense rewards as I grew older: He connected me with more great male role models.
I still remember fondly William Vrettas, a former director of The Lowell Boys Club. “Bill” created a safe and supportive environment for Lowell’s boys in the 1960s.
As I grew into my teens, then 20s, then 30s, there would be scores of Lowell men who would impact my life.
Among them was Roger Landry, an elementary school principal whose compassion was known throughout Lowell Public Schools. He was one of the last of the “old school” principals: He was easy going, supportive of teachers, and he gave me the best advice I ever got.
“You are trying too hard,” he said of my teaching.
That’s a fault, I confess to still having. If I did not ease up, teaching would drive me to a nervous breakdown. (Ultimately, I retired after “only” 20 years.)
My 50ish-year-old dad introduced me to Peace Corps volunteer and Lowell native Paul Tsongas when I was 12 in 1966. Paul would go on to be a U.S. senator and presidential candidate.
When I met him, my dad said (and oft repeated for years), “He will be a star.” I admired Paul for his disciplined intellectual and practical approach to problems our country faced.
When I moved to Haverhill and opened an equestrian academy, I encountered other great men, role models and dads.
Alan Sawtelle of Haverhill came to my equestrian stable and we negotiated an “exchange”: He beautified my home while I taught his daughter how to become an equestrian. No one moved mountains for his family like Alan. He possessed that sometimes rare quality of valuing hard work.
Anyone who knows anybody in Haverhill knows Peter Carbone. I don’t see Pete often, but when I do it’s like seeing a grand old friend. Pete helped teach me to write when he edited my college newspaper. I wrote; he corrected or “edited.” We were both English majors.
He proved my Dad’s theory: You go to college for intellectual discipline and to learn responsibility, not necessarily to work at your college major. Pete went into dry cleaning; I would become an equestrian.
Union leaders are loved or hated. I admit to the former about Tim Briggs.
Courage is the other side of the coin marked foolish. When he was president, Tim led the 2022 Haverhill Teachers Union strike, a brave move, indeed. Teaching is an unsafe profession. (Try substituting if you want to see what unsafe means.) The teachers’ strike was not just about salaries: It was about feeling safe surrounded by recalcitrant parents, malicious children and lackluster, timid, or overbearing supervisors.
David Brindamour of Groveland, a local carpenter, has rebuilt/remodeled my entire home. He’s easy to work with, fun to talk to, and a man who thoroughly knows his trade. He would serve as a great mentor to any young man or woman who wants to be a carpenter.
And as it turns out, “honest lawyer” is not an oxymoron. Haverhill attorney Damon Thomas proves that. Unlike many attorneys, he is not pushy or overconfident. He gives an honest assessment of your problem. If I were a young man in need of a law internship, I would be in good hands learning from him.
There is a man I know in Newburyport named Michael Testa. He is a vice principal at Newburyport High School. He’s wonderful with the students, has a great sense of humor, is able to discipline with a smile, and is unafraid to lay the law down. Mike is right there for his school, staff, and students. When he was selected as vice principal, Newburyport made a great investment.
Some people may remember where you could find the best hermits anywhere: Emily’s Bakery in Haverhill. Owner Tom Durning would single handedly put two daughters through college waking up for years at 4 a.m., toiling till sometimes 4 p.m. making bakery products, and do it all over again the next day.
Finally, there is John Shimer, a counselor and therapist also of Newburyport. In 2016, I called him out of the blue and said, “I need to talk to someone. I am going through a divorce.”
John provided me with a listening ear, caring attitude, and affirming counseling. No one listened better than John.
Compassion, courage, intellectualism, humor, hardworking: These are only some of the qualities that are a composite to “make the man.”
Father’s Day might be renamed Men’s Day. For there are millions of men who chose not to be fathers who are no less role models for others.
It’s important this Father’s Day to remember the men in your life. Affirm them, honor them, love them. They will not always be with you.
Michael Veves is a writer, retired teacher, former professional equestrian, and now performing ballroom dancer (his dream come true). He grew up in Lowell before moving to Haverhill to open (and close) Pear Tree Lane Stable. He says he is now a “professional substitute teacher … if there is such a thing” at age 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.