A child may stay a few days or a week. Other times, a child will live with Kristian Hannan for months.
It doesn’t matter if it’s an infant, toddler or an older child. Every kid is met and cared for with the same level of security, care and love.
“I am a safe place for them to land while their parents are doing what they need to do,” Hannan explains.
When a child leaves her care, Hannan tries to stay in touch, co-parenting if possible, and will offer to babysit or help the parents in any way she can.
“So hopefully they don’t end up in the same situation that brought them here,” she says.
As a foster mother, Hannan has opened her North Andover home to 23 children over the past 11 years. She adopted two girls along the way.
At age 38, she loves children and has worked professionally as a preschool teacher. She always thought she would marry and have children of her own.
“Not everyone can do this but I don’t have a single regret,” said Hannan, who remains single. “Even the hard days have been worth it. I absolutely think I was supposed to do this work.”
As Mother’s Day approached, Hannan shared her perspective on her role with me: her calling, really, as a foster mother. On too many occasions the media portrays state care workers and foster parents in a negative light, she said.
“I hope I can impart some positivity here,” she stressed.
There are many caring and devoted case workers and foster parents out there working hard to keep kids from falling through the cracks in the system, she said.
“Foster care is not a dirty word,” she said. “There are a lot of foster parents out there doing really hard and beautiful work.”
Hannan says she is grateful for charities such as Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, which provides a variety of extras for the hundreds of kids in foster care throughout the region.
With help from an army of gift-giving volunteers, that organization has a giant holiday party for foster families each December. Santa comes by and everyone leaves with a giant sack of presents for the children.
Foster Kids is also helping pay for dance and gymnastics lessons for the children in her care. And, this summer, the group will offset summer camp costs for a 3-year-old in her care who needs structure and routine-building, Hannan said.
Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley President and founder Larry Giordano grew up in foster care. He and his wife, Eileen, are devoted to the charity. One thing the Giordanos have stressed over the years is “children are placed in foster care through no fault of their own.”
Hannan can’t speak to the background of any foster children in her care. But she offered a hypothetical scenario where children might be living in a car with their family. Those children may only be in foster care for a few days while caseworkers connect parents with the housing resources they need.
Some people don’t know where to find help. Some people don’t know how to be parents. A lot of people don’t want to be in the situation they are in, but they don’t know the way out, she stressed.
She touched a bit on the loss that comes with foster parenting. It is hard to see children leave and she needs her own support mechanism to lean on at times.
“I can’t be falling apart because then these kids will be falling apart,” she said.
Sunday, she hopes to spend some time outside with the children enjoying the day. They might go to the beach or a playground where they can just disconnect and enjoy living in the moment.
“Just being together and shutting off all outside distractions. That’s what makes me happy,” Hannan says.
She also passed along some simple advice she tells the kids about the “infinite power of love.”
“Love multiplies. and the more love that comes into your heart, the more love keeps going.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter. You can email her at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.