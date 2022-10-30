In a synopsis of the debate between gubernatorial candidates in Massachusetts, a comment caught my eye. The Republican candidate, Geoff Diehl, in proposing school choice used the word, “indoctrinated,” when referring to public schools. I thought that interesting in light of the fact that the vast majority of students not attending public schools are not home-schooled, not in charter schools or non-sectarian private schools, but in fact attend schools with a religious affiliation.
I don’t think I have any biases against nonpublic schools: My wife taught in parochial schools for much of her career, and my sister currently teaches in a charter school. But I still find the word “indoctrination” used in connection with public schools curious and largely inaccurate. It’s often used when parents or religious organizations disagree when diverse perspectives crop up in classrooms.
According to a recent New York Times article, “Parents, activists, school board officials and lawmakers around the country are challenging books at a pace not seen in decades. The American Library Association said in a preliminary report that it received an ‘unprecedented’ 330 reports of book challenges – each of which can include multiple books – last fall,” according to the report.
“Such challenges have long been a staple of school board meetings, but it isn’t just their frequency that has changed, according to educators, librarians and free-speech advocates — it is also the tactics behind them and the venues where they play out. Conservative groups in particular, fueled by social media, are now pushing the challenges into statehouses, law enforcement and political races,” it continues. “The advocacy group No Left Turn in Education maintains lists of books it says are ‘used to spread radical and racist ideologies to students ...’”
There has been momentous discussion about freedoms in America. Freedom of speech has come to the forefront recently after radio host, Alt Right and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones lost in court and faces huge settlements for spreading lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. Did he have the right to promote his theories publicly? and further, after having spread this theory and profiting handsomely from its broadcast, is he liable for the damage inflicted on the victims and their families? My guess is that the discussion will go on for years.
PEN America, an organization devoted to freedom of expression and a support for persecuted authors, estimated that “41% of bans are tied to directives from state officials or elected lawmakers to investigate or remove books.” They indicate that conservative social media groups circulate lists of unacceptable books – and share those lists – and send them on to legislators. Most are deemed objectionable due to a sexually oriented nature, but not all.
“Certain bans are the result of legislation that bars school curriculums from including diversity and equity topics, such as the study of racism and inequality, and themes relating to sexuality and gender identity,” according to PEN America. “A high-profile example was a Florida law signed in March that prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in the state’s public schools.” That prohibition extends up to grade three.
The earliest records of banning books (or writings) go back to the Han Dynasty in China in the 3rd century B.C. Most famously, the Catholic Church developed its “Index Librorum Prohibitorum,” a list of books the church considered heretical. It included Voltaire’s “Candide,” Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables’’ and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” as well as Alexander Dumas’ “Count of Monte Cristo” and “The Three Musketeers.” We’ve seen pictures of massive piles of burning books in Nazi Germany. So, let’s consider the word “indoctrination,” Mr. Diehl.
This all brings us to the central questions of controlling not only speech, but expression and logical thought in an era seeking to promote diversity and access. If we want our children to understand acceptance, to be thoughtful, insightful, and global thinkers, does it really make sense to limit their access to information and interpretations? What does it say to the thousands of young children living with two parents of the same gender, or a transgender parent – that their family is an anomaly? and further, will we be subjecting them to being ostracized for it, or ridiculed, or bullied?
Books change the course of history. One thinks of Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl,” George Orwell’s “1984,” and Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense.” All thought-provoking, and in their time, incendiary. Yet they and thousands of others have expanded our range of thought, changed forever long-held perspectives. We don’t know quite what yet will do the same for our society going forward, so it’s probably best not to remove books from the shelves just yet. Some may end up as Tony-winning plays or smash Broadway musicals.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
