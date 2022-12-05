This is the Age of the Parenting Cult, the latest iteration of which is so-called “gentle parenting.”
GP is another attempt by America’s mental health industry to persuade moms (today’s all-too-typical dad is a mere “parenting aide”) to approach discipline such that both child behavior and child mental health problems increase — which they have and dramatically so since the early 1970s, when parents began taking their marching orders from psychologists and the like. (Full disclosure: Yours truly is a psychologist.)
Lots of moms responded to my recent column on gentle parenting. Comments ranged from “you obviously don’t understand,” to testimonies of being excluded from the Good Mommy Club for the offenses of scolding and even (gasp!) punishing children. One not-so-gentle mom wrote: “A mother who doesn’t toe the gentle parenting line is going to find herself socially isolated, which means her child is effectively isolated as well.”
That describes a cult. Cults demand conformity and want members to believe those outside the cult represent a threat. A cult’s defining doctrine is either patently false, unprovable or both. Consider the claim recently advanced by a child psychologist to cnbc.com that GP, when applied properly, promotes “confidence, independence, self-esteem, and strong emotion regulation skills.”
No legitimate research would support that rather hyperbolic claim. The psychologist cited above claims that children are “inherently ‘good’ and that most misbehavior is a consequence of “emotional dysregulation.”
The unpleasant truth: Children are sociopaths in the making. Both the toddler and the adult sociopath believe they are entitled to what they want, and that ends justify means. To claim that a toddler who is shrieking like a banshee and trying to gouge his mother’s eyeballs from their sockets is fundamentally moral is absurd. He requires calmly resolute discipline, lest he be sociopathic when he is a teen.
Unfortunately, calm, resolute discipline has become an endangered species. In its place we now have “yada-yada discipline,” which does nothing but increase carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
