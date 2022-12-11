Commentary: Give me your tired, your poor
America is a nation of immigrants, if we count the vast majority who aren’t Native American.
The processes by which Europeans, Asians, and Africans entered the country are multifaceted. Many came well before there were “rules” in place to regulate immigration.
Their reasons for coming to America were many. Some arrived in chains. Others, like the English, came to escape religious persecution or build wealth. Many of the Irish fled to escape the famine in their homeland, and the Jewish to escape the Holocaust. and many more, still, came to escape the ravages of revolutions or WWI. They were legal or illegal, documented or swimming ashore. and a number of immigrant populations came to face some degree of hostility here.
It is of interest that today’s immigrant populations are coming for most of the same reasons: persecution and oppression, starvation, religious intolerance. It’s just that our newcomers look different, dress differently, speak different languages, and come with a wide variety of cultural traditions. Many Americans embrace diversity, while others hold intensely exclusionary views. Have we moved on from locking up Chinese in the 1880s, “Irish need not apply,” and Ellis Island, or are we a nation stuck looking and acting with fear in the rear-view mirror?
Immigration has some important upsides, contrary to contemporary mythology. It renews and reinforces the workforce, both skilled and unskilled. Students from around the world come to American colleges and universities, and many decide to stay here, adding to a large core of medical professionals, legal scholars, engineers, teachers, economists, and tech specialists. These people fill valuable positions, many in areas where there is a shortage. They pay taxes and Social Security, and add immeasurably to the richness of their communities.
In 2021, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas issued a memo to agencies whose duty it is to monitor immigration.
“Mayorkas sent a memo to ICE and other relevant agencies stating that there are “more than 11 million undocumented or otherwise removable noncitizens in the United States” and that DHS does not have “the resources to apprehend and seek the removal of every one of these noncitizens.” He directed the agencies to “exercise our discretion and determine whom to prioritize for immigration enforcement action.” (Brianna Herlihy; Fox News; Nov. 2022).
This memo gave agents and prosecutors in that department some degree of latitude – presuming that he intended immigration law enforcement officers to prioritize, focusing principally on those convicted of crimes or those whose connections and activities strongly suggested domestic terror – not unlike federal funds for infrastructure being directed to the most-needy projects and locations.
Is this “unconstitutional?”
“The Constitution itself says very little about immigration … [But] the power of Congress to regulate [immigration] is relatively uncontroversial today.” (Cristina Rodriguez, Yale University Law School).
And further, “It’s notable that nowhere in the Constitution is there listed any power of the federal government to restrict immigration. … It was only in 1889 in the Chinese exclusion cases that the Supreme Court ruled that there was such a power.” (Ilya Somin, professor at the George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and author of “Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom.”)
In the absence of any constitutional directives on immigration or immigration policy, the use of executive orders is implied in Article II, by which the president, as head of the executive branch, “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.”
In other words, the president has the authority to manage through executive orders, along with directives and instructions from their subordinates, such as a cabinet secretary. Presidents have done so since George Washington. Cabinet secretaries have a responsibility to manage within designated resources.
It is of interest to note that while we see lines of immigrants waiting to come into this country, immigration has actually declined over the course of this century. Immigration increased by 22.3% from 1995 to 2000, but the increase was only 5.5% from 2010 to 2015. Immigrants constitute less than 15% of our population. So, while there is an underlying perception that we’re being overrun by new arrivals, that’s not really the case.
As I’ve stated before, America is viewed around the world as a beacon of hope, of freedom, and as a land of prosperity. We may or may not view ourselves and our country the same way. For centuries now, and most likely well into the future, those coming to our shores will see us as their way to a better, fuller, and more prosperous life. and it would seem to be in our own best interests, as well as theirs, to accept immigration with civility and some degree of welcome.
