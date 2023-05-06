Every few weeks, I receive an email from a United States senator named James Lankford. Sen. Lankford represents the state of Oklahoma and the emails are intended for his constituents and supporters. I have no idea why I wound up on his email list. I don’t live in Oklahoma and I’ve surely never contributed any money to the senator. In fact I probably disagree with Sen. Lankford more than 95% of the time.
But since I receive emails from him, I have gotten in the habit of writing back to him. Emails I send to Lankford are frequently driven by the fact that after yet another mass shooting, I’m often in a state of despair over the gun violence epidemic in America. When that happens, I have found that it helps me to repeat certain acts with some regularity.
One of the things I do is to send him an email that’s both calm and sensible, urging him to support an assault weapons ban. Neither Lankford nor any of his aides has ever responded to any of my correspondence. Knowing that Lankford is a Republican from Oklahoma and has staked out a position as fully in favor of just about unlimited guns for just about everyone, most of the time I am convinced that I could stand in my room and repeatedly bang my head against the wall and that action would have as much influence at enacting an assault weapons ban as my emails to him.
But sometimes, just once in a while, when I think about the despondency so many of us feel about the intractability of the gun problem in this country, I think about a time long ago when Jim Crow Laws existed throughout the South, leaving a significant part of the country entrapped as a white-supremacist society. Blacks were unable to vote in the South, they were repeatedly victims of lynchings – sometimes public, sometimes private, but very often unpunished – and most public facilities, such as stores or hotels, were segregated and closed to them. and this went on, at varying levels, for 95 years.
People of good intentions, whose goal was a fair and just society, must have experienced extreme despair at the apparent intractability of the situation. Congress was held in a vise by a group of Southern members who were adept and fully successful at preventing the passage of civil rights legislation. Congress passed no civil rights legislation between 1875 and 1957. It must have seemed that nothing could be done to alleviate the situation. and so it went, generation after generation.
But even in those most awful times, Martin Luther King Jr. would remind people that he was certain that “the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” When people had the most reason for despondency, he offered hope.
And I think of the people lost and suffering in the world of Jim Crow in the American South for all those endless decades, who still grasped onto that hope and tried over and over to remind themselves that eventually the future would look brighter, eventually the forces of good will would defeat those who benefitted from a world filled with hate.
I think the gun problem in our era has some similarity to Jim Crow and the South in the first half of the 20th century. People who see the problem cannot conceive of why so many people, otherwise of good will, insist that the right to possess firearms is worth more than preventing the deaths of school children, a calculation that seems unfathomable to the rest of us. People in Mississippi and Alabama in 1920 must have wondered how so many people could allow themselves to let hate creep into their lives so fully.
King told those in despair that things will get better eventually, that the universe works that way, and that such improvement is inexorable and unrelenting, even if it happens so slowly that we often cannot see it, indeed even if we often doubt its power.
I’m sure Dr. King would insist we cannot sit around and wait, we must be the agent of that change and take any action that is within our power and ability to promote change. For this reason, I donate whatever I can to groups that advocate for passage of gun safety legislation, such as an assault weapons ban. I would like to think of my emails to Lankford also in that category.
In my heart, I do ultimately believe Dr. King was correct. So though I may fall into despair, yet I continue to wait, somehow confident that eventually we will see visible evidence of the bend in that long arc where guns in America are concerned.
Some day, even Sen. Lankford will support an assault weapons ban.
Marc Springer is an attorney in Brookline who is enormously distressed over the gun violence plague in this country, but unwilling to lose all hope.
