Recently a liberal friend asked me, as a lawyer, what I thought of the Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. I tried my best to explain the legal rationale.
I told him that in Roe v. Wade, the court looked at the issue of abortion from the perspective of women’s health, and in so doing, was correct in expanding the right of privacy to encompass abortion as an extension of a woman’s right to privacy in deciding her healthcare options.
Then I explained that in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court looked at the issue of abortion from the perspective of the unborn fetus, and in so doing, was correct in not expanding the right of privacy to a medical procedure that had never had a legal basis in American jurisprudence. Prior to Roe v. Wade, abortions were never legal, and using an implicit right to legalize previously illegal activity was simply a bridge too far.
These two decisions demonstrate how the same issue can be decided in opposite ways depending upon the context in which it is taken up. Whether we label one viewpoint as liberal and the other as conservative doesn’t really matter.
What matters is the human element that pervades every judicial ruling, and that element depends upon the persons sitting on the bench. This dynamic is why the appointment of a Supreme Court justice always involves a pitched battle.
In the wake of the Dobbs decision, there have emerged two avenues for resolving the abortion debate. The Supreme Court left it to the legislatures of each state to enact laws governing the issue. This judicially endorsed remedy will allow the people in each of the 50 states to decide this question by electing those candidates who support their position. This is the way democratic way, but not necessarily the final arbiter.
Groups in favor of abortion are now filing cases in the various state courts to challenge their abortion laws as being in violation of the state's constitution. This process will play out for existing laws and those yet to be enacted. Just as any legislation is always subject to judicial scrutiny regarding its constitutionality, these state laws will be so scrutinized under the constitutions of the myriad states.
This is the way our system is supposed to work. It will now be up to lawyers and jurists to argue and decide whether language in the various states' constitutions afford women greater rights than under the U.S. Constitution. Some state courts may find that their state's constitution grants an explicit right to abortion, no questions asked. They may not need to use the right of privacy buttress as did the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade. There will likely be legislation running the gamut from complete prohibition to abortion up to the moment of birth
Of course, as stated above, the battle will also be waged in the various state legislatures. This is democracy in a Constitutional Republic in action. Regardless of which side of the debate you are on, we must adhere to our concept of ordered liberty and the democratic process.
To those who believe life begins at conception, there will never be an acceptable balance. The same holds true for those who believe abortion is only a matter of women's health.
I submit that the only way this issue will ever really be settled is if the U.S. Supreme Court takes on the thorny question of when life begins. Roe v. Wade indirectly addressed that question with its three trimester viability analysis. However, given the inevitable progress in fetal viability at increasingly early stages of pregnancy, that analysis was destined for failure.
It's high time the Supreme Court puts on its big boy and girl pants and settles once and for all when life that is entitled to Constitutional protections, begins. In this way, the rights of the unborn, who are, after all, future human beings, will be given their due consideration.
Instead of asking at what point the rights of the unborn infringe upon the rights of the woman, perhaps the court should ask at what point the rights of the woman infringe upon the rights of the unborn.
It’s all a matter of perspective.
Theodore Xenakis is a Haverhill resident. His column will appear weekly on Wednesay. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
