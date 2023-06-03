During Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, Amanda Gorman, the youngest inaugural poet ever in the United States, delivered a poem that would inspire hope, while also championing a sense of collective purpose at a moment when Americans were dealing with a deadly pandemic, political violence, and partisan division.
“Now more than ever, the United States needs an inaugural poem,” Gorman said. “Poetry is typically the touchstone that we go back to when we have to remind ourselves of the history that we stand on, and the future that we stand for.”
Reading “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman’s animated voice spoke about the weight of loss the country has endured in verses that also reflect the fragile state of our democracy. But she also expressed the possibility of unity and reconciliation.
Early reviews of Gorman’s performance were glowing. On Twitter, former President Barack Obama lauded her for writing “a poem that more than met the moment.”
Accolades poured in on social media, too, from the poet Jericho Brown, as well as Oprah Winfrey and Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose musical, “Hamilton,” Gorman has said she listened to for inspiration.” (Alexander Alter, The New York Times)
The Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the nation’s fourth-largest school district by enrollment, recently restricted access to Gorman’s inaugural poem, citing it was “better suited for older students.”
A mother of two children attending the county’s Bob Graham Education Center lodged a complaint against “The Hill We Climb” in March. She judged that the function of the poem is to “cause confusion and indoctrinate students.” In response, the poem was shelved only in the middle school section of the school’s library.
Gorman was incensed that her poem was “gutted” from the elementary school library without specifying which parts were objectionable, refusing to read reviews, and offering no alternatives.
“Ever since, I’ve received countless letters and videos from children inspired by ‘The Hill We Climb’ to write their own poems,” she said. “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”
Florida has become an epicenter of rapidly intensifying efforts to ban books in schools throughout the United States. Florida ranks second, behind Texas, as the state with the highest number of book removals, according to a report from the free-speech organization PEN America. Last year, the state enacted three laws that target, at least in part, reading or educational materials.
“It is a whole new level of fear,” said Kathleen Daniels, president of the Florida Association for Media in Education, a professional organization for school librarians and media educators. “There are books that are not being selected because they have been challenged.”
Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times wrote, “Efforts by Florida’s 67 public school districts to put the new regulations into practice have been uneven and often chaotic. Some districts have taken no major action. Others enacted blanket removals that essentially gutted libraries.”
(Brian Covey posted a video of empty library shelves in the Duval County middle school where he was teaching as a substitute and was later fired from his job. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the school district tried to delegitimize what he had documented, calling it a false narrative.
The situation in Florida is nearing cataclysmic proportions. In Jacksonville’s Duval County, the public school district restricted access to more than a million titles, keeping them out of students’ hands until they were vetted by specialists. In Manatee County, some teachers boxed up their classroom libraries or covered their shelves.
Officials in Martin County removed around 150 books from school circulation in January and February, including John Green’s “Looking for Alaska,” and James Patterson’s “Maximum Ride,” a series of sci-fi adventure books for readers ages 10 and up, which were pulled from elementary schools.
Patterson called the removal of his books “frightening.”
“When you can take a mainstream series like ‘Maximum Ride’ and take it off the shelves,” he said, “it shows that no one is safe.”
Martin County officials gave no specific reason for the removal.
Nevertheless, there are concerted efforts to stem the tide of censorship and book banning by activists and elected officials in Florida and nationwide.
PEN America and Penguin Random House, the country’s largest book publisher, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the Escambia County School District in Florida of violating the First Amendment by removing or restricting certain kinds of books from its libraries.
“And let’s be clear: most of the forbidden works are by authors who have struggled for generations to get on bookshelves,” Gorman said. “The majority of these censored works are by queer and non-white voices.”
Book bans, censorship, and the Stop Woke and Parental Rights acts represent insidious attacks on titles that focus on issues such as LGBTQ rights, gender identity, and racial inequality. Moreover, such acts encourage and institute dangerous aggressions launched against our own citizens who don’t conform to the mores of our “traditional society,” ultimately in an attempt to delegitimize their very existence.
I believe at some point the pendulum will swing out of the zone of institutionalized ignorance and intolerance and redirect to an area where education’s mission and the diverse offerings in school libraries are fully sanctioned and honored. Schools should be allowed the freedom to teach students to think intensively and critically, while advancing knowledge and disseminating the truth, teaching them to become better citizens.
“Together, this is a hill we won’t just climb,” Amanda Gorman writes, “But a hill we will conquer.”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends, a program of Family Services of the Merrimack Valley. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
