Sometimes we’re not aware that we are making history while we’re living in it. That’s what will happen if the historic case brought against Oath Keepers who plotted to terminate the legal process of certifying votes ushering in Joe Biden as new president fails to yield convictions.
Jan. 6, 2021, could be swept to the back pages of history as a violent demonstration of rejection of a time-honored process. Or it could be regarded – and should be held – as a seminal point in our nation’s history.
Not since the War of 1812 did our central government risk becoming neutralized. The difference between the two is that in 1812 a sovereign government – the British – sought to terminate our sovereignty. In 2021, anarchy sought to affect the same result.
Steward Rhodes, the leader of Oath Keepers, and five members of the far-right militia were brought to trial last week by the Department of Justice. The DOJ maintains that there was a well- defined plot to unlawfully disrupt the proceedings of Congress to certify a newly, lawfully elected president.
Jeffrey Nester, one of the prosecutors, said it succinctly in the opening statements: “These defendants … concocted a plan for armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy.”
The defendants were intent on preventing Congress from meeting through threats of violence, intimidation, and physical breaches of their meeting spaces.
Nester continued, “If Congress could not meet, it could not declare the winner of the election, and that was their goal – to stop by any means necessary the lawful transfer of power, including taking up arms against the United States government.”
Through words, deeds and a plethora of communications captured on digital devices, the government’s case appears to be quite strong in proving proof of premeditation of a seditious conspiracy intent on neutralizing Congress’ duty to certify an election.
Defense attorneys have embarked on a selective strategy by attempting to isolate various accusations being made by prosecutors as lacking clear evidence that premeditation and conspiracy materialized.
The ultimate result of justice delivered is almost exclusively dependent on the veracity of the jury selection process.
Judge Amit Mehta has reported confidence that none of the jurors has expressed or reported sentiments to support, or not support, the notion that the election was “stolen.” None expressed a bias for or against the defendants, either. Of course, the selection process for any trial should ensure this, but this is paramount.
The historical significance of the Jan. 6 anarchy must be documented, prosecuted and convictions be brought forth. Any failure here will relegate the event to an unusual event without material consequences to our democracy. If this were to happen, the possibility of a recurrence of threatened or actual violence in our public settings – whether local, state, or federal government – can be repeated, eventually eroding them.
In the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, we have enshrined the rule against a third term for a U.S. president. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected for a third term in 1940 and then a truly unprecedented fourth term in 1944, creating the backdrop for the amendment.
The amendment essentially codified a notion set forth by our first president, George Washington, who refused a third term in 1789. What is little known is that he also refused private offers to become a military dictator. The young nation was in a desperate state of weakness and dislocation and the temptation to enable a strong leader to keep power was entertained by many who supported Washington.
Thankfully, Washington’s vision has become a bedrock of American democracy. The Oath Keepers seek to undermine it.
A conviction is the only remedy to re-establish one of the most essential values. This value remains one of the most highly regarded of a constitutional democracy that has consistently been adhered to since the birth of this nation.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.