As a boy, I always loved history. It was one of my favorite classes in school, and I did pretty well in my courses. I often thought about becoming a history teacher.
The thing about history is not just that it is interesting to study past events, but that it provides a roadmap to the future. It can be extremely instructive; however, we humans have a tendency to neglect lessons of the past in formulating our futures.
Today, on the global stage, we see history repeating itself in a hauntingly dangerous way. Vladimir Putin’s incursions into Georgia, Crimea and now Ukraine are eerily reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s advances that precipitated the outbreak of World War II in Europe and North Africa.
The seeds of World War II were planted at the end of World War I with the Treaty of Versailles, and other treaties. When an armistice was declared in 1918, the warring parties began to formulate treaties to address the aftermath of the Great War, as World War I was known.
The terms of the treaties imposed harsh punishment upon Germany, which included the payment of war reparations, the ceding of land and limitations on Germany’s military apparatus. The treaty forced Germany to give up territories, including Alsace and Lorraine, which had been annexed by Germany in 1871 after the Franco-Prussian War, as well as the demilitarization of the Rhineland, which prohibited any German military forces or fortifications from being located there. It was meant to create a buffer between Germany and the rest of Western Europe from further German aggression.
Perhaps the most humiliating portion of the Treaty of Versailles for the defeated German people was Article 231, commonly known as the “War Guilt Clause.” This clause made it abundantly clear that Germany was responsible for the commencement war, and all of the death and destruction that ensued. Besides the egregious reparation terms and loss of German territory, the treaty also prevented Germany from having an air force, an army of more than 100,000, and ships greater than 10,000 tons. Military conscription was outlawed.
Life in post-World War I Germany was horrible. Corruption reigned supreme and soaring inflation made life intolerable. German pride had taken a terrible beating, and the people were hungry for a way to regain their once formidable stature.
In 1933, Germany was a Petrie dish for the emergence of a rightwing populist who vowed to re-establish the nation’s place as a European power. While the war reparations had already been revised prior to Hitler’s ascension to become chancellor, Hitler was determined to eradicate the remaining military and territorial provisions of the treaty and include ethnic Germans in his Third Reich so as to create a German empire in Europe.
The Nazis engaged in rearmament and rapidly expanded arms production. Hitler announced the expansion of the German army to more than 500,000 men. So emboldened, Hitler began his march toward regaining lost territories and in March, 1936, ordered the German armed forces (Wehrmacht) into the demilitarized Rhineland. Hitler’s action brought condemnation from Britain and France, but neither nation intervened.
Two years later, German troops entered Austria, which had been created out of German territory after World War I, and annexed it. Again, nothing was done to prevent this aggression.
Perhaps the most infamous capitulation to Hitler’s thuggery was the Munich Conference in 1938, when he threatened to unleash a European war unless the Sudetenland, a border area of Czechoslovakia containing an ethnic German majority, was surrendered to Germany. Naively, Britain and France agreed to the German annexation of the Sudetenland in exchange for a pledge of peace from Hitler.
Further territorial annexations followed with no military response from Britain or France until at last, the 1939 invasion of Poland brought those two allies into war with Germany.
Let’s fast forward from 1939 to 2022. We see a nation, Russia, which had once been a superpower of immense size and brandishing the name “United Social Soviet Republics.” It consisted of Russia and 14 surrounding countries, and its territory stretched from the Baltic States in Eastern Europe to the Pacific Ocean, including the majority of northern Asia and portions of central Asia.
In December 1991, after granting a few of its satellite countries their independence, the Soviet Union collapsed, losing not only its status and prestige as a superpower, but also vast swaths of territory and the natural resources therein contained.
The Soviet Union’s decline on the world stage even prompted Barack Obama to ridicule Mitt Romney for suggesting in a 2012 presidential debate that Russia presented our biggest global challenge rather than ISIS and other radical groups.
With this backdrop, a former KGB operative rose to power in Russia, Vladimir Putin. Like Adolf Hitler in Germany, Putin reviles the Western powers and blames them for the demise of his beloved Soviet Union. He yearns for the days of an immense empire that can bully its way in Europe and elsewhere.
First, he annexes the free country of Georgia, then the Crimean peninsula, and finally invades Ukraine in March of this year. He is a man on a mission and will likely stop at nothing to achieve his global aims. However, with immense military and other aid from the West, Ukraine has withstood the Russian invasion and even successfully prosecuted its own counter-offensive campaigns.
We read about Russian atrocities, a horror we all thought was never to be seen again on European soil. We hear Putin’s threats of using nuclear weapons if the tides of war turn against him because of the Western support of Ukraine, and we wonder how wedded he is to this unthinkable potentiality? He excoriates America as the only nation to have ever used nuclear weapons and perhaps does so as a justification to unleash this terrible devastation.
Does Mr. Putin really see the loss of the Soviet satellite states, like Ukraine, as an existential threat to the Russian Motherland, or is that talk just a thin veil to obscure his desire to capture the richly resourced Ukraine countryside?
The global community had better hope that it is the latter and not the former. Otherwise, World War III just might be on the horizon.
Theodore Xenakis, a Haverhill resident and retired attorney, writes this column for The Eagle-Tribune’s Wednesday Opinion page. He can be reached at TXenakis1951@gmail.com.
