When I heard the terrible news about the sugar shortfall and that Richardson’s Ice Cream was temporarily halting ice cream production, I said enough is enough.
Martin Niemoller’s famous poem came into my head as I pondered my next move. They came for my ice cream and damn right I spoke up.
These past two-plus years with COVID-19 have been terrible worldwide and anyone who tells you they’ve thrived is a liar and a cheat. But through the good and the bad, we’ve had ice cream to remind us that life is worth living, at least through dessert. Hell, if there’s going to be a food shortage, please, make it peas.
Ice cream is the greatest food ever invented and don’t argue with me that cake is number one. Ice cream has it so dominated that I’m all hot and bothered just writing the words ice cream cake.
Ice cream heals the sick. In the last six months, I’ve had friends who have had their thyroid and tonsils removed and multiple teeth extracted. All of them said the only positive thing was that the doctor said they could eat all the ice cream they wanted. They’re so lucky. What can they remove from my body to allow me such freedom?
I hate lines of any kind. If I go to buy something and I’m the next one to be served, I’m still tortured. Worse, within milliseconds, someone will inevitably come up to me and ask me if I’m in line. Really? If someone is standing by a sign that says, “The line starts here,” why do you need to ask? Just get in the line. That’s how lines form!
My point is, I’ll happily wait in any length of line for ice cream.
My wife, early in our relationship, used to say she didn’t want her own cone, she’ll just have some of mine. No, no, no. If there was an eighth deadly sin, this would be it.
“I don’t want to waste ice cream,” she’d say.
No problem, because I’m a Hall of Fame closer when it comes to other people’s ice cream cones. Doesn’t matter if your cone has melted ice cream all over it, or if it’s oozing out at the bottom. I’m your cleanup crew.
It’s a little known fact that no germs have ever been transmitted to a person finishing up another’s ice cream.
Eating ice cream while driving seems disrespectful. My full concentration is always on enjoying the aroma and texture of the butter pecan like it’s fine wine. It’s not like you ever see people driving around while drinking wine. Well, maybe just butter pecan wine.
I once witnessed an ambulance driving down Essex Street in Lawrence, sirens blaring, weaving around traffic on the opposite side of the road, while the driver was eating a pistachio cone. Legendary.
I’ve been more disturbed walking by the melted remnants of a dropped ice cream cone than seeing a pool of my own blood on the sidewalk. Well, actually it was a cousin’s blood, but you get the point.
And to set the record straight, I enjoy sprinkles on my ice cream. Notice I didn’t say jimmies. Know why? Because after deep therapy with Dr, Rick, I am no longer that boorish guy in ice cream shops across the country tirelessly explaining how, back in the day, people from Massachusetts called sprinkles “jimmies” when no one ever gave a crap.
Then I blow it by asking, “where can I get a good frankfurter?”
With the sugar shortage, ice cream has gone up in price over 40 percent – which means sacrifices have to be made. Grandpop volunteered to ration his meds to save money for ice cream. We accepted. As a man who lived through the Great Depression, his wisdom is much needed during these tough times.
“Don’t worry, soon there’ll be plenty of ice cream to go around,” he said.
And when that happens, if you can’t finish your ice cream, don’t hesitate to offer the rest of it to the middle-aged guy staring longingly at your cone. He’s the next one in line.
Scott Kerman is a Methuen native and host of The Grandstanders Live! He can be reached at kermanscott@gmail.com.
