Someone mentioned to me this week that they were unaware Lawrence recognized March as Irish Heritage Month.
I thought to myself, “He must not know any Hibernians.”
Proud of their Irish descent, Hibernians are dedicated to promoting friendship, unity and Christian charity.
I’m acquainted with many Hibernians now, thanks to my time at The Eagle-Tribune.
Like clockwork, we can count on a notable Hibernian such as Frank Ford or Bill Sullivan to send over a detailed press release and calendar of Irish month events for publication in time for March 1. The announcement will also name their annual award recipients, including their pick for Irish man and woman of the year.
In 2009, the Irish man of the year was a great and compassionate Lawrence native named Richard “Red” McDonald. He was cherished by family and friends “for doing the right thing everyday. Because it’s the right thing to do,” his son said.
Raised by a single mom named Emma, Red proudly graduated from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, served in the Marines, and later became a Massachusetts state trooper. A second career in banking security followed.
Red married a girl he first met in eighth grade, Sheila, and they were together for 58 years. They had two sons, Kevin and Scott. He adored his boys and loved his daughter-in-law, Lauren, and five grandchildren just as much.
I first crossed paths with Red in 2007 when I was working on a feature story about Merrimack Valley residents who moved to Salisbury Beach permanently — as his family did.
Red, who by then had lived at the beach for a decade, told me to check out all the Christmas lights.
“I think anybody who drove down here at Christmas and saw the number of houses lit up would be amazed,” he said.
“Years ago, these were all just summer homes,” he added.
As 2009 Irish man of the year, Red was the sole focus of another of my stories. Scott told me his dad framed it.
Afterward, I kept up with Red, Sheila and Scott through Facebook. Red would occasionally send me an email. His notes were always positive. and he told me I was in his prayers.
He often attended the daily, morning Mass at Star of the Sea Church on North End Boulevard at the beach.
Red died at age 82 on Oct. 5, 2022, after a second bout with cancer. His son, Scott, said after a tumor formed on his vocal cords, his dad had trouble speaking. So he started texting a bit more.
“He never really complained. ... He would say, ‘I don’t want you to worry me.’ But I am thinking about you,” Scott recalled.
Those last texts, now treasured, symbolize the way Red lived his life: Caring, supporting and being kind to people.
“He had this ginormous network,” Scott said of his father’s friends. “He was a person who didn’t want attention, but he was a person who deserved attention.”
Scott said the month of March will always belong to his father, who enjoyed listening to Irish music, loved St. Patrick’s Day and “having a Guinness with his friends.”
At Red’s funeral Mass, Scott spoke to those who gathered about his dad. He said it was likely that at one time or another Red had prayed for every person in the church.
Scott also asked for all to think of his Dad often and to smile, laugh and do a good deed for someone like he would.
His parting words about his father are something we can all think about, particularly in this month of green.
“Finally, be like Red. Be like Red,” Scott said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. You can email her at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.