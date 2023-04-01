Assassinated President John F. Kennedy famously said “life is unfair” concerning the inequities of who goes to war and who doesn’t during remarks about the emerging Vietnam conflict in 1962.
Six decades later, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., 69, is on a mission to belie his uncle’s dictum by defying the odds of presidential politics as a Democratic outlier, even if President Joe Biden seeks reelection.
Kennedy’s chances of success are marginal. Not because he’s a sometimes unpopular offshoot of the royal family of Democrats.
Far from it. His name recognition is undisputed, not only as a Kennedy, but also as an environmental attorney who has fought for clean water and air, and against corporate greed.
His roadblock is strictly self made by his fierce opposition to vaccinations, including COVID-19 shots.
In his 2021 book “The Real Anthony Fauci,” Kennedy argues that natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity and that school closures and lockdowns were counterproductive.
On that issue, he’s aligned with many Republicans.
Nonetheless, Kennedy considers himself a true liberal Democrat. A contrarian for sure, much like his dad Robert F. Kennedy, a former U.S. Attorney General, U.S. senator for New York, and an assassinated 1968 Democratic presidential candidate.
Bobby Kennedy challenged Democrat Hubert Humphrey, then vice president and the leading presidential candidate, that year on America’s involvement in the Vietnam War and social justice issues. Had a bullet to the head the night of his victory in the California primary not ended his campaign, RFK could have likely been the Democratic presidential nominee.
Now RFK Jr. is actively testing his popularity in New Hampshire, the state dethroned by the Democratic National Committee and Biden as the home of the party’s first presidential primary. They gave South Carolina the honor.
But that did not occur without backlash for casting aside decades of tradition that put New Hampshire’s down-to-earth, retail-style politics in the leadoff spot.
There remains a stumbling block. New Hampshire state law mandates holding the first presidential primary for both parties a week before any other state, frustrating the DNC’s plan for South Carolina to kick off the 2024 primary season Feb. 3.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vows that New Hampshire will go with the law no matter what the DNC and Biden decide. The Republican National Committee is on board. The GOP and Democratic primaries could move up to late January.
“We’re going first whether they (Democrats) like it or not,” Sununu said.
That means an unsanctioned primary for Democrats unless Biden and the DNC change their mind. Under party rules, the winner of an unsanctioned election cannot claim the state’s delegates to the national convention.
It could also force Democrats to arrange a New Hampshire primary without state approval or funding. As it stands now, the DNC has listed the Granite State primary as second in line on Feb. 7.
Kennedy has established an exploratory committee in New Hampshire to attract volunteers and donations. He also appeared recently as a featured speaker at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, the usual site for hosting scores of national journalists covering the nation’s first primary election.
“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” Kennedy said in a statement. “If I run, my top priority will be to end the corrupt merger between state and corporate power that has ruined our economy, shattered the middle class, polluted our landscapes and waters, poisoned our children, and robbed us of our values and freedom.”
With four in 10 Democrats in a Monmouth University poll released this week saying they prefer that Biden step aside for another candidate, Kennedy’s political ambition just might have legs.
Or it could play out as a star-crossed scene from Camelot.
Bill Ketter is CNHI’s senior vice president of news. Reach him at wketter@cnhi.com.
