The number of young people who identify as transgender has nearly doubled in recent years. This, along with a marked generational shift involving teenaged transgendered people, coincides with an emerging societal acceptance of a diversity of gender identities.
Such a dramatically changing demographic has spurred a spectrum of political actions, including a bill introduced last year by House Republicans that would have blocked federal funding to colleges where transgender women are allowed to participate in sports with cisgender women.
In February 2022, the House passed The Equality Act, which incorporates codified federal protections for transgender people.
The International Olympic Committee stated in new guidelines last year that there should be “no assumed advantage among athletes due to sex variations, physical appearance, or transgender status.” Still, many people have reservations, or even strong resistance, to the participation of trans athletes in sports, particularly on women’s teams, raising concerns about fairness or equality.
Even though two-thirds of Americans are against laws that limit transgender rights, last year there were 140 legislative proposals targeting trans youth. However, instead of further polemicizing this issue, I would instead like to delve into some historical and cultural aspects of transgenderism that can foster understanding and dispel misconceptions and fear.
Transgender people have been around since ancient times. As far back as 4,500 years ago, Sumerian priests known as ‘gala’ were often depicted as transgendered. In ancient Greece and Rome, there were ‘galli’ priests believed to have been trans women.
Roman emperor Elagabalus (d. 222 AD) preferred to be called a lady instead of a lord, and sought sex reassignment surgery. For the Inca, the two-spirit individuals called Quariwarmi, understood today as non-binary and trans individuals, were not only respected, but also elevated in society as shamans because the Incas worshiped a dual-gendered god called ’chuqui chinchay.’
In India, ’hijras’ are transgender people who are considered a third gender, neither completely male nor female. They have been around since antiquity, according to the Kama Sutra, an ancient Sanskrit text on sexuality, eroticism, and emotional fulfillment in life. Today, at least half a million hijras live in India and another half million in Bangladesh. In Africa, many societies have traditional roles for trans women and trans men, some of which continue in the modern era.
Accounts of trans people in Japan go back to the early 17th century.
Male actors in kabuki theater played all the characters within the play, dressed up like women, and kept their attire both inside and outside the theater. In Indonesia, there are millions of trans-/third-gender ’waria,’ and an ethnic group, called ’bugis,’ recognizes five genders. Throughout the islands of Oceania, a region that has long hosted alternative expressions of gender, trans/third-gender roles like the ‘fa’afafine’ and ’fakaleiti’ exist among the Cook Island Maori, Samoans, and Tongans.
While serving in the Peace Corps in Tonga, I had the opportunity to live with a family that included a fakaleiti (meaning like a lady) named ‘Ofa (love). The tradition of fakaleiti, an ancient turned modern Tongan custom, originally stemmed from a family needing another female to help out around the household.
Often, if in a family there were too few daughters and too many sons, then one of the sons, or one borrowed from another family, would be brought up as a girl. Such was the case of ‘Ofa.
‘Ofa had the stout physique of a male and the soft voice and fine mannerisms of a female. She was very helpful in a household of five boys, daily washing by hand mounds of dirty clothing, cooking meals over firewood, and tending the vegetable and flower gardens. Nevertheless, she lived as an individual both integrated and marginalized in Tongan society. ‘Ofa had a place in a customary community, forged from centuries of tradition, but was also influenced by the more global contemporary picture, stuck between being gender enlightened and gender repressed.
A colonial legacy of discrimination, prejudice, and violence is still very present in Tonga today, perpetuating very real consequences for the fakaleiti communities.
The Criminal Offences Act of 1988, a law inherited from the British colonial era, created many legal barriers for fakaleitis in Tonga, but now there is growing support to amend it.
The Tonga Leitis Association drafted recommendations for the amendment of the discriminatory Criminal Offences Act, in consultation with other civil society organizations and the government.
The fact that so many high-level government officials have actively engaged in reviewing and installing the draft recommendations proposed by TLA strongly indicates progress in their understanding of the rights of fakaleitis and the negative impact of discriminatory laws — a posture that could hopefully replicate throughout the world concerning LBGTQ+ communities, protections, and rights.
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.