Recently in the towns of Groveland and Merrimac voters very narrowly delivered the required votes to usher in a Proposition 2 ½ override to assess an additional $1.25 million dollars in personal and property taxes from Groveland taxpayers and $860,000 from personal and property taxes from Merrimac taxpayers.
The goal outlined by the Pentucket School Committee was to fully fund a $50.7 million budget requirement for Pentucket Regional Schools.
What differs this override request from former ones is ominous because the request was made for initiating “ operational overrides.” This is simply money to pay the bills. What is far more palatable for many taxpayers are strategic initiatives like building new schools and past campaigns, including a more recent effort to build a new high school and middle school were widely supported.
May 3 on WHAV, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew opined, “I think what this does for us is it brings back a lot of the lost additions that had to be cut last year and it also reinstates the arts and athletics programs to where they were prior to last year’s failed budget.”
Understandably, and by mandate, school committees and those they employ in the form of superintendents prioritize funding over taxpayer concerns when there are opposing interests. Certainly, well-funded, high performance school systems are historically beneficial for a general, long-term appreciation of home values. They also strengthen community ties and collectively communities can continue to “pay it forward” by maximizing opportunities for children to have the best chances for success in life with a well-rounded education.
But from a financial standpoint, there is a breaking point for homeowners, especially when exponential increases in property taxes caused by overrides lead to a point where the growth of taxes exceeding the growth of property values creates a negative spiral. There is a point when taxes are so high that they will exert an inverse pressure on home appreciation – and Pentucket towns may face this in the not-too-distant future.
Chapter 70 relates to state dollars that contribute portions to municipalities to pay for school costs. Specifically, it is named for the section in Mass General Law from which it originated. Net school spending is an important concept in school budgets. That concept involves subtracting the cost of transportation, debt service, civic activities, crossing guards and capital equipment.
In FY10 the Pentucket Regional Schools received $13,226.986, and with an enrollment of 3,092 the percentage of NSS was 44%. Every single year since that time up to 2022, the percentage steadily declined resulting in $13,250,152 with an enrollment of 2,223 ending at 34.1%.
Though these facts plus several other drivers of budget increases were well documented by school leaders for the last two years, very little advocacy was directed to state leaders to address the burgeoning shortfalls. In fact, another component known as the foundation dudget relative to state aid was $25,043,318 in FY10 and $25,863,556 in FY22. Once again, the percentage reduction in all years was steadily downward with the notable exception of a 5.6% increase of $25.863.556 for 2023. Notably, the “required local contribution” in FY10 was $14,358,256, and yet in FY23 it increased substantially to $19,335,867.
The abject failure of leadership at Pentucket has nothing to do with their operation of the school and addressing the glaring shortfalls by a disconnected Commonwealth of Massachusetts, whose legislators have steadily reduced support by simply flatlining or reducing state aid. As stated, they have a mandate to protect our schools. But one will find very little evidence in public meetings or actions taken by school leaders to bring the problem to the state and take actionable steps to materially reverse the trends in shortchanged communities like Pentucket.
Leadership is tone deaf to the realities that there are two primary sources of school funding; taxpayers and the state.
Instead, they celebrate the passage of the override as a successfully concluded campaign against Pentucket taxpayers. Clearly, the taxpayers are viewed as the proverbial “low hanging fruit.” Apparently, attempting to compel the commonwealth to bring funding to adequate level is too far-fetched.
In complicity with leadership failures are past and present legislative leaders who have not produced any results in moving the needle to address state funding gaps, and therefore also silently burdening local taxpayers. I’ll write more about this in my continuing series.
This condition will eventually come to a head and it would be prudent for school leaders throughout the state to stop viewing homeowners as the fattened goose. Pentucket school leaders are misguided in thinking that perpetual, operational overrides will be funded by a compliant citizenry
The district requires strong leadership from its appointed and public officials to strive for academic excellence – mindful, however, that in the real world financial constraints on hard-pressed taxpayers must be factored into the equation.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He is a former Pentucket Regional School District’s School Committee member and former member of the Groveland’s Select Board. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
